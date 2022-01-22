Aaron Rodgers’ Future Wife Shailene Woodley Is Quiet on Packers Fandom

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend (and future wife) Shailene Woodley admitted she is not the biggest football fan. Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick frequently posted photos of herself decked out in Packers gear while they were dating, but the legendary quarterback and his fiancee have a different relationship.

During a February 2021 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Woodley revealed that she had never watched a football game before dating Rodgers. At the time, Woodley had still not seen Rodgers play in person, which admittedly could have changed this season with NFL stadiums back to full capacity.

“I still have never been to a football game, because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” Woodley said. “So, I have yet to go to a football game.

“Before I met him, I’d never seen one football game before. I just didn’t- I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. …When we met, also, like I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was.

“…Because I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ You know, that’s the dude I know.”

Rodgers & Woodley Have a ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’





Woodley and Rodgers prefer to keep their relationship private as the Packers quarterback created headlines when he revealed he was engaged during his February 2021 MVP award acceptance speech. Prior to the news, Rodgers had not publicly confirmed he was even dating anyone after his breakup with Patrick. A source told People’s Lanae Brody that the couple enjoys having a “non-traditional relationship” which means Woodley is not cheering on the Packers on Instagram or posting birthday shoutouts to the quarterback.

“They have a different, non-traditional relationship,” the source detailed to People during a December 17, 2021 story. “…Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

Given Woodley did not have an NFL team, it is a safe bet that the actress is cheering on the Packers, even if it is in private.

The Couple Is Engaged But Have Not Announced a Wedding Date

As for the big wedding, the couple has not revealed a date for the celebration. During a July 2021 interview with Today, Woodley noted that there was no date set given the ongoing pandemic.

“I mean honestly, that’s [the wedding] not even a conversation we’ve had, with the world today,” Woodley explained at the time. “Yeah, we haven’t even talked about it. I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.”

Woodley admitted that the couple took its time before revealing they were dating or engaged. Rodgers’ fiancee noted that they enjoyed living “in our little bubble” before going public with their relationship.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan during a July 16, 2021 feature story. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.’ ”