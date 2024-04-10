Packers $84 Million All-Pro Named Most Overpaid Player

The Green Bay Packers have given out some big contract extensions in recent years, and now All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is being viewed as the team’s most overpaid player.

Brad Gagnon with Bleacher Report revealed his most overpaid player for each NFL team on Wednesday, April 10. He explained what makes Alexander such an overpriced asset for Green Bay, citing missed time in 2022 and 2023.

“Fellow defenders Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are candidates as well, but both are a little more reliable,” Gagnon wrote. “Alexander is one of the most talented corners in the league, but he’s missed the majority of two of the last three seasons while earning $21 million per year on a four-year deal.”

Alexander is currently in the middle of a four-year, $84 million extension that goes through the 2026 season. However, unless he has a turnaround season in 2024, criticism about his contract will only get louder as the season rolls on.

A Roller Coaster Season for Jaire Alexander

Despite being considered one of the most talented cornerbacks in football, 2023 was not kind to Alexander.

Alexander missed significant time last season due to a shoulder injury. However, the bigger story was the uncertainty of when the All-Pro cornerback would return. There had even been suggestions that Alexander was sitting out in protest of Joe Barry’s defense. He was never placed on injured reserve, but played in just seven games last season.

The season took an even stranger turn when Alexander decided to make himself a captain for the coin toss against the Carolina Panthers. The move led to him being suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Despite all of those struggles, Alexander stepped up in the playoffs. He came away with a crucial interception early against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round that helped turn the game into a blowout.

Trade speculation has surfaced after such a weird season for Alexander. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst has emphatically shut down that possibility. Packers fans are hopeful Alexander can turn things around with a new defensive coordinator in 2024.

What to Expect From Jeff Hafley’s Defense

Now that there’s a new coach in charge of the defense, Packers fans can expect some slight tweaks from Jeff Hafley.

Hafley left a head coaching job with Boston College to become Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. He has plenty of experience coaching defenses, especially defensive backs.

The biggest change in the scheme will be the Packers going from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense. This means an added emphasis on off-ball linebackers and slightly different body types up front on the line.

In the secondary, Hafley will run more single-high safety looks, emphasizing Cover 1 and Cover 3 coverage concepts. This explains the team’s decision to sign Xavier McKinney to a $68 million contract in free agency.

Hafley is also known best for developing defensive backs. He worked closely with Duron Harman and Logan Ryan as a defensive backs coach at Rutgers, helping them prepare for the NFL level. He has primarily coached DBs throughout his college and NFL coaching career.

With that kind of specialization, Hafley is the perfect coach to help Alexander reach his full potential in 2024 and beyond.