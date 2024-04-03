Packers Land $34 Million Quarterback in Trade Proposal

The Green Bay Packers have found their long-term starter at quarterback, but a backup like Trey Lance could be a legitimate trade target for the franchise as they prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report laid out a handful of trade scenarios for the Packers ahead of this year’s draft. A couple of the scenarios involve the team trading up to take a swing on a cornerback or tackle, but Ballentine also laid out a trade scenario to make a move for current Dallas Cowboys backup QB Trey Lance.

Packers receive: QB Trey Lance

Cowboys receive: 126th overall pick

“It’s at least worth it for the Packers to give the Cowboys a call,” Ballentine wrote. “At worst, Lance plays out the final year of his contract and leaves in 2025. At best, he shows improvement and either becomes the long-term backup or brings back an even higher pick in a trade down the road.”

Trey Lance’s Disappointing NFL Career to Date

Expectations were extremely high for Lance coming into the NFL, but the former top draft pick has yet to find his footing at the pro level.

Lance was a relatively under-the-radar quarterback coming out of high school in Minnesota. A 3-star recruit, he only received a handful of FBS offers, but decided instead to join an FCS powerhouse in North Dakota State.

He saw plenty of success with the Bison, winning two FCS national titles. However, a COVID-shortened season prevented Lance from seeing significant time as a college player. Lance started just 17 college games, completing 65.4 percent of his passes with 30 touchdowns and just one interception.

Despite the lack of experience, Lance was taken with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was expected to be the eventual successor to Jimmy Garoppolo, but a season-ending ankle injury and the emergence of Brock Purdy led to Lance being traded to the Cowboys before this past season.

The opportunities for Lance to become a starter again, at least in the short term, are slim. However, a chance as being a backup behind a top quarterback like Jordan Love while learning from a coach like Matt LaFleur could set him up for his next opportunity.

Green Bay’s Current Backup QB Situation

Love is the clear starter for the Packers in 2024 and beyond. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst may not be satisfied with the team’s backup quarterback situation.

The Packers took Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A long-time starter at Penn State, he never did enough to stand out as a top-tier quarterback prospect. Still, his handle of a pro-style offense and decent athletic ability made him a worthy late-round flier as a backup.

Alex McGough will likely be a training camp arm. The 28-year-old bounced around the league before thriving in the USFL. He was a two-time champion and 2023 USFL MVP with the Birmingham Stallions before signing on with the Packers. He’ll face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster unless he thrives in training camp.

Neither backup quarterback option is particularly exciting, but a trade for a player like Lance could be a worthwhile investment for the Packers.