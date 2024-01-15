Texans’ Case Keenum: I Think QB C.J. Stroud Will Be the GOAT

Houston Texans third-string quarterback Case Keenum has been in the NFL for 11 years and played for 10 different teams. The point being — he’s been around many great players, specifically quarterbacks like early-career Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen, during his NFL career.

So when Keenum thinks rookie QB C.J. Stroud is going to be the GOAT one day, that carries some weight with it.

“I think he’s gonna be the best of all time,” Keenum said of Stroud, via Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic. “Like, he truly has the ability to be that way. … I know, it’s very early to say that sort of stuff. But, man, he does some stuff that is just out of this world.”

Keenum’s claim about Stroud comes in the wake of Houston’s 45-14 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns during Super Wild-Card Weekend. In that game, which was Stroud’s playoff debut, Stroud completed 76% of his pass attempts for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns and committed 0 turnovers against a historically great Cleveland defense.

With the win, Stroud became the youngest QB in NFL history to win a playoff game. Stroud also produced the third-highest passer rating in NFL postseason history versus the Browns (157.2).

That performance doesn’t solidify Stroud as the GOAT. But it’s a part of his resume that will be highlighted at the end of his career when debating where he stands among the best in NFL history.

Texans First Playoff Win Since 2019

The win over the Browns on Super Wild-Card Weekend marks the first playoff win for the Texans since 2019.

With Stroud leading the charge, Houston’s offense was very efficient against Cleveland. Stroud’s leading receiver in the game was Nico Collins, who caught 6-of-7 targets for 96 yards and scored 1 touchdown, which came on a 15-yard screen pass inside the Browns’ red zone in the first quarter.

Nico Collins and the Texans immediately strike back 👀

Tight end Brevin Jordan was Houston’s second-leading receiver by way of a 76-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, which was Jordan’s only reception of the game. Fellow TE Dalton Schultz caught Stroud’s third and final touchdown pass late in the second quarter on a 37-yard play.

Running back Devin Singletary led the Texans in rushing with 13 carries for 66 yards — 5.1 yards per carry — and had 1 rushing touchdown.

As has been the case over the last month, Houston’s defense rose to the occasion and dominated the Browns’ offense. The unit forced Cleveland QB Joe Flacco into throwing two pick-sixes and also sacked him 4 times for a total loss of 39 yards. The Texans’ defense also recorded 11 tackles for loss against the Browns.

Who Will Texans Play in Divisional Round?

Houston’s Divisional Round opponent will be determined by the result of the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.

If Buffalo beats Pittsburgh, then Houston will travel to face the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. If the Steelers beat the Bills, then the Texans will travel to face the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.

The Wild-Card matchup between the Bills and Steelers — which was previously scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to inclement weather in Buffalo — will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to watch on CBS.