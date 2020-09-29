How Barcelona Beat Bayern Munich To USMNT’s Sergino Dest

Barcelona are set to complete the signing of USMT starlet Sergino Dest from Ajax shortly after beating Bayern Munich to the 19-year-old’s signature.

The European champions had been in the race to land Dest but have been told by the youngster he does not want to join the Bundesliga champions, according to Christian Falk at Bild.

Dest wants to sign for Barcelona instead and is expected to arrive in the city on Tuesday. According to Fabrizio Romano, the American will sign a contract until June 2025.

Barcelona will pay a fee of €20m ($23m) plus bonuses for the 19-year-old defender who will compete with Sergi Roberto for the right-back spot in Ronald Koeman’s starting XI

How Barca Beat Bayern to Dest

There are several reasons why Barca managed to best Bayern to Dest. According to Mundo Deportivo’s Miguel Rico, Dest has a good relationship with Koeman and also “sees more of his personal journey at Barça than Bayern.”

Bayern already have Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich in the squad, making competition for places fierce. However, Barcelona have just sold right-back Nelson Semedo to Wolves which means the right-back spot is up for grabs at the Camp Nou.

The strong relationship between Ajax and Barcelona has also helped. The two clubs have done business many times before, with players such as Frenkie de Jong and Luis Suarez having moved to Barcelona from Ajax.

Sporting director Marc Overmars, who also represented both clubs as a player, also helped the deal go through. The 47-year-old is aware Barca are in a difficult financial situation and allowed the transfer fee to be spread over the length of Dest’s contract.

Bayern Feel ‘Betrayed’ By Ajax

Dest’s decision to head to Barcelona over Bayern has not gone down well with the European champions. According to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti, the Bundesliga side “feel betrayed” by Ajax over the transfer.

Bayern think “Ajax have played ‘dirty tricks’ in order to push Dest towards the Camp Nou” after making two offers for the youngster before Barcelona had even expressed an interest.

Hansi Flick’s side were also able to more than match the offer made by the Catalan giants. Indeed the club are “convinced that Ajax brokered a deal with Barça behind their backs” but will now have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

