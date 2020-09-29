Barcelona Set For Blockbuster Ousmane Dembele Trade: Report

Barcelona are “very close” to selling Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United in a transfer which will then allow the Catalan giants to bring in Memphis Depay from Lyon

According to Santi Gimenez at AS, the Frenchman is set to seal a move to Old Trafford for a fee of up to €60 million ($70m). The Catalan giants will then be able to finance a deal to bring in Depay who is a “priority target” of new manager Ronald Koeman.

Spanish journalist Francesc Aguilar adds that the Red Devils have moved for Dembele after failing to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Koeman is willing to let Dembele leave as he has Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Francisco Trincao as wide options.

Aguilar adds that Manchester United have “been trying to convince” Dembele to move to Old Trafford for some time and “in the end, they have succeeded.”

Barcelona Set For Hectic End to Transfer Window

Barcelona look set for a hectic end to the transfer window which closes on October 5. The Catalan giants have already offloaded several players including Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, and Luis Suarez.

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is expected to arrive shortly, as Barcelona have agreed a fee of €20m ($23m) plus bonuses for the 19-year-old, according to Mike Verweij at De Telegraaf.

Barcelona also want to bring in Eric Garcia from Manchester City and a replacement for Suarez. However, the club are in a difficult financial situation and may need to make further sales.

