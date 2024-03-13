Ex-Packers ‘Minibus’ RB Eyeing Colts as Potential Next Landing Spot

The Indianapolis Colts are one of three teams that free-agent running back AJ Dillon is “looking at,” according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on March 13.

As the #Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources say he's looking at the #Giants, #Colts and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

The other teams that Dillon is showing interest in are the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Dillon, 25, was a second-round pick — 62nd overall — of the Packers in 2020 out of Boston College. Standing at 6-0 and weighing 247 pounds, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared Dillon’s physical build to a “minibus” in Dillon’s 2020 draft profile.

During his four seasons in Green Bay, Dillon played backup to veteran Aaron Jones, and rightfully so. Jones — who has a 5.0 yards per attempt average in his NFL career as well as a 28.3% breakaway percentage, per PFF — was an explosive and reliable back during his seven years with the Packers. Dillon — who averages 4.1 yards per attempt in his career and has a 14.5% breakaway percentage — on the other hand, was not.

Despite being very athletic for his size, Dillon averages 2.69 yards after contact per attempt, which ranks 73rd among all NFL running backs, per PFF. Dillon simply does not possess big-play ability nor consistency on every play, which is why, even after cutting Jones on March 11, the Packers didn’t try to re-sign him.

Should Colts Be Interested in Dillon?

It would make sense for Colts general manager Chris Ballard to sign Dillon for the veteran minimum and have him compete for a roster spot behind Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts have had their share fair of reclamation stories in the recent past, with Zack Moss and Trey Sermon being examples during the 2023 season. So, Dillon joining forces with the Colts and being productive is in the range of outcomes for the fifth-year back.

But with Sermon, Evan Hull, and Tyler Goodson still vying for spots on the active roster in 2024, Dillon would have to show out quickly in Indy to stick around.

Twitter/X Reacts to AJ Dillon’s Interest in Indy

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Dillon’s interest in joining the Colts.

“AJ Dillon has a decent yards per route run, but aside from that, his name doesn’t overly excite me,” one user wrote. “I think the next decent #Colts RB option comes through the draft. Cheaper, younger, less wear & tear.”

“As someone who has AJ Dillon in his dynasty league, Imma need the Colts to stay away,” another user wrote. “As a Colts fan, Dillon would be a solid backup but I’d rather use a mid-round pick to fill that spot with a more versatile back.”

“Please stay away Colts. He had every opportunity to do something last year and couldn’t figure it out. WE DO NOT WANT,” another user wrote.

“I have always loved Dillon. Power back with a high motor. Would be a heck of a compliment to JT. A reliable pass catcher and a great blocker,” another user wrote.

“I’ve always been a Dillon fan. I think Colts offense would turn pretty much any RB2 into a fantasy football-relevant guy, so cost is a consideration,” another user wrote. “But that would be one heckuva roster fit, with his skillset complementing Taylor’s.”