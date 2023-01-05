Colts Coaches Interested in 2023 Return

Two Indianapolis Colts coaches have expressed interest in returning to the team’s staff in 2023, per tweets from ESPN NFL writer Stephen Holder.

On January 5, Holder revealed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s desire to stay in Indianapolis. Shortly thereafter, Holder tweeted wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne is willing to return to his existing role if the Colts’ next head coach wants him back.

Bradley arrived in Indianapolis in 2022 after a one-year stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator. According to Holder, Bradley and his defensive staff will engage in a “self scouting process” during the offseason, barring any changes made to staff. Additionally, Holder noted that Bradley’s belief is that “there are a lot of concepts that can be carried over to next season with a defense that did have some really strong moments [in 2022].”

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley indicating he'd like to return to Indy: "It's been an unbelievable experience with our players… It is really a great group. For them to keep their focus, it is amazing." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 5, 2023

On the offensive side, Wayne joined the Colts’ staff last March. Holder tweeted that since Wayne lives in South Florida, he’s “still thinking about the beach,” but the Indianapolis wide receiver corps helps Wayne stay motivated to coach.

Bradley’s Chances to Become Head Coach

Jeff Saturday was hired as interim head coach on November 7, but the Colts have gone 1-6 since and are poised to secure a top-six draft pick at worst. Despite the team’s results over the past two months, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday will still be considered a candidate for the team’s full-time head coaching position after Week 18.

Bradley could end up being one of Saturday’s competitors for the head coaching gig. He already has four years of head coaching experience under his belt, as he was at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ organization from 2013-2016.

While Bradley could receive an internal promotion to become head coach, it’s unclear if he would accept that responsibility or rather remain defensive coordinator. Regardless of his role, he looks to remain in Indianapolis and continue to build a defense that has put up 43 sacks in 2022 — the franchise’s highest since 2005.

Other Colts potential head coaching candidates include Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans or even former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Current University of Michigan head coach and former Colt Jim Harbaugh was linked to Indianapolis as a potential hire, but he released a statement on January 5 announcing his return to lead the Wolverines in 2023.

Wayne’s Return to Indianapolis

Between what’s become a carousel of three quarterbacks in addition to offensive coordinator and head coach dismissals, the Colts’ passing game hasn’t been what the team expected.

Wayne, a Colts 2018 Ring of Fame inductee who put up 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in his 14-year playing career, came back to Indianapolis to help develop its young wide receiving corps.

It hasn’t been easy offensively. The performance of Colts wide receivers has largely been hindered by inconsistent quarterback play and an NFL-high 31 turnovers this season.

Even with the offensive struggles, potential remains prevalent amongst the young wide receiver group.

Michael Pittman Jr. has taken strides in his third season by leading the team with 96 catches, 895 yards and three touchdowns. In his first full NFL season, Parris Campbell has put up 581 yards and three touchdowns, potentially making a case for the Colts to re-sign him this offseason.

Second-round rookie Alec Pierce has even shown flashes with 551 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Colts hope for the future.

Wayne made it clear to Holder that he “loves his WR room.” If that statement and his performance in his first year of coaching has been enough to convince the next head coach to keep him around, it seems as if Wayne will stay put in 2023.