Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Reacts to Two-Year PED Boxing Suspension

News in the last 24 hours from the boxing world revealed that the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to ban boxer Jarell “Big Baby” Miller for two years due to a positive drug test for the banned substance GW501516.

I spoke with Miller by phone this afternoon, while he is disappointed in the outcome, he shared that he is in good spirits despite the outcome.

Miller, 32, shared that he is leaning on his family and his faith and most importantly he is putting his trust in God to see him through this current setback.

In addition to our phone conversation this afternoon, Miller released an official statment via his longtime Publicist and Brand Manager Alvina Alston of the More Media International exclusively to Heavy.com

“Thank you to all of my supporters, including my family, publicist, promotional team, trainers , coaches and my fans. I am eternally grateful for your love and commitment to me. As a man, I take FULL responsibility for my actions and the subsequent decision by the Nevada Commission. However there is a lot of very pertinent information that has not been made available to the public that will soon be unveiled. Until this time, I ask that you respect my privacy and to please keep my family, my team and I in your prayers. This too shall pass and I will be back in the ring with a vengeance!!”

A heavyweight, Miller last fought in November 2018, beating Bogdan Dinu via knockout for the interim WBA-NABA and WBO-NABA Heavyweight Titles.

With a boxing record of 23-0-1 with 20 KOs, his one draw came in his fifth professional fight against Joey Dawejko.

His most notable wins have come over former world title challengers Gerald Washington, Mariusz Wach and Johann Duhaupas.

A Brooklyn,New York native, Miller can get a six-month reduction of his suspension if he completes a performance-enhancing drug treatment program as well as a random drug-testing program administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency at the fighter’s expense.

Last year, Miller was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden. After a failed drug test, Miller was replaced on the card with Andy Ruiz.

Miller was scheduled to fight Jerry Forrest, on July 9, 2020, in Las Vegas but another failed test forced him to withdraw. “I have never, ever willingly taken a steroid for performance-enhancing purposes,” Miller told Boxing Scene earlier this year.

“Did I take something for healing properties, for injuries? Yes, I have. But to win a fight and during a training camp? No, I have never done that.”

Miller’s career began when he took up Muay Thai at the age of 14 and boxing at the age of 16. He’s also an accomplished kickboxer, boasting a 21-2 record. In the kickboxing world, he’s lauded for beating K-1 veteran Pat Barry at the WCL Eastern & Western Conference Finals in 2008.

“He can fight man,” boxer Andre Dirrell told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast last year.

“He has to make sure he takes good care of himself during this off time and when he steps back into the ring. A performance that we all want to see, so once he gets that opportunity against Deontay Wilder or any other heavyweight fighter than we’ll know that he’s game.”