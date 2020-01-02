Deontay Wilder Deserves a shot against Jarrell Miller? Legend Reveals Why

Back in June, Deontay Wilder and Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller were scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden.

After failing drugs tests, Miller was replaced on the card with Andy Ruiz.

Wilder, 34 the WBC Heavyweight Champion holds a record of 42-0. Miller is 23-0.

Will they fight ever?

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Flint, Michigan’s Andre Dirrell told me he wants to see the fight happen.

Check out my chat with Andre Dirrell below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I’ve covered Jerrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller who for the last 3 or 4 years. Know some of his family and I want to see him get back in the ring. What you pay money to see him (Jerrell Miller) and Deontay Wilder go at it?

Andre Dirrell: Most Definitely. ‘Big Baby’ Miller he deserves a shot, he lost it we know how it happened unfortunately it’s something he has to deal with. But I think he’ll climb the ranks again and be there. His body type, they’re the type to get lazy really fast and if something was to happen. For instance a broken leg he can step into a state of depression. Anything they do, they pushed him out of the sport, he could go out there and get fatter that way it’ll be easier to lose. He’ll come back sloppy and then that’ll be the end of ‘Big Baby’. But I believe that he’s still on his game he has a mouthpiece on him, he knows how to promote himself.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: He does.

Andre Dirrell: He can fight man. He has to make sure he takes good care of himself during this off time and when he steps back into the ring. A performance that we all want to see, so once he gets that opportunity against Deontay Wilder or any other heavyweight fighter than we’ll know that he’s game.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I was in a fashion show with him a couple of years ago. When we were in the back talking I told him, “man you look like Balrog from Street Fighter” The thing about him, is you don’t see that many New York fighters like him in the ring. Who does he remind you of?

Andre Dirrell: Shannon Briggs if you were to classify him were not talking just about his personality but body-wise. There’s only a few and I can’t really think of their names. This one guy Sampson I think that’s his name. Heavyweight black guy I think it’s Sampson I can’t recall but like I said if he doesn’t take care of his body he’ll be like the slower fighters that people get tired of looking at. He (Jerrell Miller) stay in athletic shape as much as he can and get in there to stay busy. We saw this with Klitschko that knows how to box and you really want to see them. From the Klitschko’s to the Deontay Wilder.

Before boxing, Miller was a kickboxer and boasted a 21-2 record.

In the kickboxing world, Miller is lauded for beating K-1 veteran Pat Barry in 2008.

One of Big Baby’s losses came from Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic at the K-1 World Grand Prix quarter finals in Zagreb, Croatia in 2013. “They jerked me after whipping his butt in his hometown,” Jarrell Miller told Scoop B Radio.

“But it was kickboxing and it was a learning experience. I got a lot of love out there in Croatia.”