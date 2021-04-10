Jon Rahm’s Wife Kelley & Baby Kepa Featured in Adorable Instagram Post

Jon Rahm is taking on Augusta in the 2021 Masters just days after his wife Kelley Cahill gave birth to their first child Kepa. The couple’s new baby was born on April 3rd and the golfer described it as, the “greatest day of my life.”

“Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering,” Rahm noted on Instagram. “Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

It did not take long for Rahm to introduce his new son to golf. As the Masters began, Rahm posted a photo of Cahill holding Kepa decked out in a caddie outfit.

“Look at these two – Kepa and Kelley are gearing up for our first Masters as a family of three!” Rahm said. “What a special week it’s been already… and it’s only Wednesday! @themasters”

Here’s a look at the future golfer.

Rahm’s Message to Masters Bettors: ‘Think About It Twice’

The couple was happy Kepa arrived prior to the Masters, but the golfer was planning on leaving Augusta if the birth came during the tournament. During the WGC Match Play event in Austin, Rahm offered a warning to golf fans who planned on betting their hard-earned money on him at the Masters.

“All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” Rahm told the Associated Press in March.

Prior to Kepa’s birth, Rahm admitted his preference was for the timing to work out to allow him not to miss a tournament, but his plan was to drop out of any event to be with Kelley, even the Masters. Given the birth happened the weekend leading up to the Masters, Rahm opted to still play in the tournament.

“If I have to leave this week, hopefully it doesn’t come when I’m in the final and I just have to leave after nine holes,” Rahm added during WGC Match Play. “That would be unfortunate for the winner, but it is what it is. Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that’s my head right now.”

The Couple Met as Student-Athletes at Arizona State



The couple met as student-athletes at Arizona State as Cahill was a javelin thrower on the track team, while Rahm competed on the golf team. Rahm and Cahill got married on December 13, 2019, in his hometown of Bilbao, Spain. The golfer credits his wife for helping him become one of the best in the world, which even includes Cahill reminding him to stay on his diet.

“The No. 1 person, and I’m always going to say this, who has contributed to my life to help me be able to be the best is Kelley,” Rahm told Golf Channel. “Because being a golfer, and Jack Nicklaus always said this, can be a very selfish life. And Kelley gets that, as an athlete she understands that, so she encourages me to practice, helps me stay on the diet.”