Jon Rahm & Wife Kelley Cahill Had Beautiful Wedding in Spain

Jon Rahm and wife Kelley Cahill ended 2019 with a beautiful wedding in Spain. The couple got married on December 13, 2019 at the Catholic church that Rahm grew up attending in Bilbao, Spain. Rahm called the celebration the “best day of my life” in a heartfelt Instagram message the golfer posted along with photos from the event.

“Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm,” Rahm explained. “The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the year!”

The couple met in college as student-athletes at Arizona State as Cahill was a javelin thrower on the track team, while Rahm began his standout golf career. Prior to the wedding, Rahm reflected on what he was looking forward to about the special day.

“I think the part I’m looking forward to – in Spain, it’s going to be a Catholic wedding, a church that I basically grew up going to with my grandma, and it’s a really special place for all people of the City of Bilbao,” Rahm noted to Golf.com. “And I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it’s going to be what I’m looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle.”

Jon on Kelley: ‘She Knows Me Better Than Anybody Else’

The couple got married in Rahm’s home country of Spain. As a former college athlete, Rahm believes Cahill understands his world better than most and credits his new wife for his success on the golf course. Rahm told Golf Channel that Cahill helps him “be able to be the best.”

“The No. 1 person, and I’m always going to say this, who has contributed to my life to help me be able to be the best is Kelley,” Rahm explained. “Because being a golfer, and Jack Nicklaus always said this, can be a very selfish life. And Kelley gets that, as an athlete she understands that, so she encourages me to practice, helps me stay on the diet. I know, I know people are going to look at my size and say, ‘diet, sure,’ but for me it’s not to stay thin so much as it is to be healthy because I do like to eat. But really, if I have a bad day, no matter how mad I am, within one hour, Kelley’s going to do something where I’m going to be fine. It’s as simple as that. She knows me better than anybody else. And I mean I love her to death.”

The Couple Maintains a Competitive Relationship

Rahm may be one of the best golfers in the world, but Cahill is also quite the athlete. While Cahill supports Rahm’s quest for greatness, the couple maintains a competitive relationship away from the golf course. Cahill played tennis in high school and discussed one of their epic matches with the San Diego Tribune.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’” Cahill noted. “…He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since…We’ll keep it in our heads that I’m better at javelin. Because if there’s a very slight chance he can throw a javelin, I’ll just lose it.”