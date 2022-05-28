Aaron Rodgers Gets Personal With Patrick Mahomes Trash Talk

Capital One’s “The Match” is officially four days away and the smack talk is starting to really heat up between the two quarterback pairings.

As you might already know, the charity golf outing will pit Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. This will be the sixth rendition of “The Match” — and the debut for Mahomes and Allen.

Brady and Rodgers have already competed in the event, but never on the same team. In fact, Rodgers bested Brady alongside professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau last summer. TB12 was paired with Phil Mickelson at the time.

Rodgers Crosses the Line

Up until this week, most of the back-and-forth banter on social media has been pretty friendly but Rodgers and Brady decided to turn it up a notch on May 27. Bleacher Report tweeted out the remarks, which they labeled as “roasting” the AFC duo.

Rodgers and Brady are ROASTING Mahomes and Allen 🤣 More trash talk coming June 1 on TNT #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GwBvG6heYE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2022

“Kermit the Frog and Josh trying to s*** talk me and Tom… Come on,” Rodgers stated boldly.

It’s not exactly a new joke to say Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog, but it’s still a bit of a cheap shot when the Chiefs QB has been much more humble during the build-up to the event. Brady then followed up by ripping Allen.

“Josh really hasn’t backed up much on the football field in his career,” he added, “especially playing against me.”

Ouch. Mahomes and Allen have yet to respond on social media, taking a more silent approach ahead of the golf outing.

Brady & Rodgers Are Still Favorites

With all the experience on their side, Brady and Rodgers are the clear favorites to win “The Match VI.”

The betting odds were lopsided at -240 in favor of Team Brady (+180 Team Mahomes) on May 25, according to Covers, but they have actually begun to even out a bit. Now the veterans are favored at -190 according to Sporting News, with the young guns at +155.

Aside from playing in “The Match” before, Brady and Rodgers are also in their 40s and have spent much more time on the golf course over the years. The 26-year-old competitors have a combined age of 52.

Brady and Rodgers also destroyed Mahomes and Allen during a pre-Match chipping challenge, but that’s only one aspect of the game. When asked about how they could be victorious on April 18, Mahomes implied he and Allen would rely on their distance with the driver — or the “little wedges” when the hole allows a smaller club.

“I think the reason we’re going to win is, we’re going to be able to play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there,” the Chiefs superstar voiced. “They’re going to be playing it nice and easy. They might get us on a couple of par 3’s and stuff like that, but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers it’s going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they’re using their six irons. That’ll help us a little bit.”

No matter the situation, Mahomes and Allen aren’t the types to shy away from defying the odds. They’ll have to do so once again if they intend to pull off an upset on Wednesday evening.