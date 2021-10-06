NFL Insider Urges Chiefs to Sign Former Defensive Player of the Year

It has been a wild week in the NFL with veteran players getting released left and right.

Of course, one man’s trash is often another man’s treasure and the Kansas City Chiefs are in need of some major assistance on the defensive side. Fortunately for the Arrowhead faithful, the veteran cuts have all been defensive playmakers so far.

The first to hit free agency were linebackers Jamie Collins and Jaylon Smith. The Chiefs were linked to both, although it appears Collins will return to his old home with the New England Patriots. Smith is still a strong option for Kansas City.

Speaking of the Pats, they just made a shocking release of their own in a decision to move on from two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report.

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Details of Gilmore’s Release

When a player of this magnitude is cut mid-season, the first thing that pops into your head is why? Surely there must be something wrong with him, otherwise, why would New England let him go for free?

Rest assured, this move was based purely on financials. According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, “Gilmore’s quad is healthy… He still needs to get into football shape — he hasn’t practiced since late last season — but he should be ready to play soon.”

Ex-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore’s quad is healthy, I’m told. He still needs to get into football shape—he hasn’t practiced since late last season—but he should be ready to play soon. A rarity now: An All-Pro corner available in October. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 6, 2021

Schefter also noted that the 31-year old is expected to be feeling “robust,” before detailing the reasons behind his release. “[The] Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the salary cap, needed to clear cap space and now will find themselves with an additional $5.8 million,” he tweeted.

Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the salary cap, needed to clear cap space and now will find themselves with an additional $5.8 million. Stephon Gilmore was in the last year of his contract, so New England doesn’t owe him any more money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Chiefs ‘Should’ Target Gilmore

The Chiefs’ defense has been so porous in 2021 that former safety and NFL analyst Ryan Clark predicted the Buffalo Bills would score a record-number of NFL points against them. Versus the pass, they’re currently ranked 27th in the league with injuries mounting.

Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward missed Week 4 with a concussion and a quad issue (respectively). Even if they were healthy though, few defensive backs can match the caliber of Gilmore.

Being that the veteran is expected to latch onto a contender, Kansas City would be an ideal landing spot. NFL insider Field Yates agrees, tweeting: “Any team with a CB need — and there are many — will likely put in a call to at least gauge interest. One that should: the Chiefs.”

It's rare to see a player of Stephon Gilmore's caliber become available mid-season. Effective at 4 PM ET today, he can sign with another team. Any team with a CB need – and there are many – will likely put in a call to at least gauge interest. One that should: the Chiefs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2021

General manager Brett Veach has an estimated $2.19 million available in cap space, according to Spotrac. That is taking into account wide receiver Josh Gordon being promoted to the 53-man roster, putting his salary at $770,000.

Will that be enough to sign Gilmore? The superstar corner was set to earn a $7 million base salary in 2021 with an $8.53 million prorated bonus, along with a roster bonus and a $500,000 per game bonus. NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted that her understanding is that Gilmore “is looking to earn at least $15M a year on the open market now.”

If we assume that Gilmore wants $15M, that would prorate out to $10M for the balance of this season. If that is indeed the number you probably would need $2.64M in cap room to make that work (possibly a little less but that is the clean way to come up with a number) — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 6, 2021

That’s pricey, but the Chiefs could shift some funds around to make it work. Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald explained why a team would need less cap space than you’d think to bring in Gilmore. “If we assume that Gilmore wants $15M, that would prorate out to $10M for the balance of this season. If that is indeed the number you probably would need $2.64M in cap room to make that work (possibly a little less but that is the clean way to come up with a number,” he tweeted.

Veach has been shopping guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and a corresponding trade would provide some cap relief. The franchise could also choose to make some tough choices with a release of their own if they elect to make this a priority — which they should.

No matter the cost, this is an arms race that KC must win. A Gilmore acquisition makes them the immediate Super Bowl favorite, but if he signs with a different championship contender instead — like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Green Bay Packers — their complacency could come back to bite them. The four-time Pro Bowler hits the open market today (Oct. 6) at 4 p.m.

From @GMFB: The #Patriots released CB Stephon Gilmore after months of contract-related frustration that saw no end in sight. pic.twitter.com/rxeswEr5TY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021