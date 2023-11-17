Chiefs’ Andy Reid Speaks Glowingly of ‘Stellar’ Player That ‘Gets No Credit’

There are plenty of players on the Kansas City Chiefs defense that have been given credit for the unit’s elite play this season. But there’s one player that head coach Andy Reid believes has gotten no credit despite being a key reason for the defense’s success this season:

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

“(Derrick) Nnadi gets no credit. I don’t think he wants the credit, but he doesn’t get any credit, but he’s a stellar player inside,” Reid said during his press conference on November 16.

Play

Nnadi, 27, is playing in his sixth season with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City this offseason, which meant his productivity during the 2023 season was important when it came to his future in the NFL, as he will be hitting free agency again in 2024.

So far, so good for Nnadi.

In nine games played, Nnadi is second among defensive tackles in snap percentage (48%) only behind Chris Jones, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s playing more than Tershawn Wharton, who started alongside Jones early in the 2022 season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 5.

So far, Nnadi has registered 9 stops and 3 total quarterback pressures (3 hurries) this season, per PFF. Though the box score doesn’t show a player having a great campaign, the eye test shows he’s having a meaningful impact on games, particularly in the run game. He’s part of the reason why the Chiefs are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL (3) and have given up the 9th-fewest rushing first downs (52), according to NFL.com.

Chiefs’ Run D Will Be Tested vs. Eagles

In Week 11’s Super Bowl LVII matchup, Kansas City’s run defense will be tested against a Philadelphia offense that is second in the NFL in rushing first downs (83) and rushing 1st down percentage (83%), per NFL.com.

That type of success in the ground game is in large part because of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is second among all quarterbacks in rushing attempts (88) and third in rushing yards (316), per Fantasy Football Today. He’s also tied with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen for rushing touchdowns (7), which shows how lethal Philadelphia’s run game can be in the red zone when the ball stays in the hands of its QB.

The “Brotherly Shove” has been a key play in the Eagles’ short-yardage success on the ground, and has turned a large part of the football field into four-down territory for the offense.

If the Chiefs want to come out of Monday Night Football with a win over the Eagles for the second straight time dating back to Super Bowl LVII, their defense will need to stop the run. Plain and simple.

Andy Reid Talks Chiefs-Eagles in Week 11

Speaking to the media on November 16, Andy Reid spoke about the Eagles — a team Reid was the head coach of from 1999-2012 — and what he’s seen from the current No. 1 seed in the NFC.