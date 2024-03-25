Chiefs HC Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Trading $76 Million Star to Titans

Once the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, a trade always seemed imminent. However, it was still a gut punch when Kansas City agreed to send Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.

While attending the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke publicly about Sneed’s exit for the first time.

“One of my all-time favorite guys. Great human being,” Reid told NFL analyst Paul Kuharsky on Monday, March 25. “As great of a player as he is, he’s an even better human being and as tough as you would imagine. So, I’m his biggest fan.”

When asked if making the trade came down to economics, “You juggle the salary cap and it’s ridiculous what you have to go through,” Reid said. “Players you keep and can’t keep.”

Financially speaking, the Chiefs were in a tight spot after re-signing Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.57 million extension. Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine last month, Reid expressed hope that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach would figure out a way to keep Jones and Sneed. However, it just wasn’t feasible. Sneed, 27, was pretty blunt about not taking a pay cut.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Sneed agreed to a four-year, $76 million deal, with $55 million guaranteed. In exchange for Sneed, the Chiefs received a 2025 third-rounder, and in a 2024 seventh-round swap, the 221st overall pick, the highest of the Titans’ three seventh-rounders.

“But we all loved him there, that wasn’t the problem,” Reid told Kuharsky. “He was our lockdown guy. The best receiver? He had the best receiver.”

Sneed didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage throughout the entire regular season. He was so successful at containing Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs in the playoffs (3 catches for 21 yards), that the NFL slapped Sneed with a random drug test afterward.

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Is Expected to Replace L’Jarius Sneed

One of the major reasons the Chiefs felt comfortable trading Sneed, they already have a starting-caliber cornerback on the roster. Trent McDuffie is locked into his $13.9 million rookie contract for two more years.

Last season, McDuffie recorded 80 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles and 3 sacks. He added another 12 tackles, 7 passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery in the postseason.

Sneed tallied 78 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions in 2023. In playoffs, he registered 17 tackles, 3 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble. Together, they formed perhaps one of the strongest cornerback duos in the league.

However, the Chiefs also have strong depth at the position with Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams.

The Chiefs’ Defense Will Look Different Next Season, But Andy Reid Made Sure to Retain DC Steve Spagnuolo

In addition to Sneed, several key members of the Chiefs’ outstanding defense moved on in free agency. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints. Safety Mike Edwards joined the Bills.

The Chiefs had $7.6 million in cap space before Sneed was traded. Once the exchange clears, Kansas City can use the extra cash to maybe reunite with two of their own free agents. Re-signing defensive end Mike Danna is predicted to be their “first call.”

While some turnover is expected every season, Reid needed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to stay put. Spagnuolo was the mastermind behind the Chiefs’ dominant defensive performance last season. To make a legit run at a Super Bowl three-peat, keeping him on staff was vital.

“He was on the last year of his deal and so I think his dream was to become a head coach and still is,” Reid told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on Monday.

“Hopefully he has that opportunity next year to do that. So, it didn’t work out that way so we just jumped on it, knowing that teams were going to be coming after him. There were a couple that came after him… I wasn’t asking questions, I was just trying to get it done.”