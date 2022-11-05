Chiefs HC Andy Reid Responds to Ronald Jones’ ‘Release’ Request

The Kansas City Chiefs have a minor drama that’s been occurring behind the scenes.

In case you missed it, reserve running back Ronald Jones II tweeted that he “sure would like a RELEASE right about now” on October 28. Kansas City then ignored this cryptic request at the November 1 trade deadline.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler later followed up on the situation, noting that “the Chiefs do not plan to release running back Ronald Jones despite his recent tweet hinting at wanting one, per sources.” Fowler added that the “team likes the player and is hopeful that over a full season, he will get more looks.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reacts to Ronald Jones ‘Release’ Plea

Play

Andy Reid: "I appreciate his effort. He's a fast learner." | Press Conference 11/4 HC Andy Reid speaks to the media ahead of the Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-11-04T19:09:40Z

Yesterday on November 4, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally entered the discussion during his Friday press conference. Media members asked Big Red about Jones and his suggestive tweet, and the long-time HC was pretty understanding of the disgruntled running back.

“Yeah, I talked to him,” Reid told reporters, “we talked yesterday or the day before yesterday, whatever it was. Listen, I appreciate his passion. He didn’t have to do all that but I appreciate his passion.”

The Chiefs’ head honcho gave a little smirk during the latter part of that statement but was mostly supportive of Jones throughout the earlier parts of the press conference.

“Ronald would be playing for most teams,” Reid voiced before the tweet was referenced, “it just didn’t work out — it was a weird deal… not until right at the end of training camp did he turn it on or whatever, and show us that he was handling the offense. By that time the other guys had solidified their spots, so it doesn’t mean he can’t play, he’s a good football player. We’ve got a couple [of] guys like that and I think we’re blessed to have them.”

“I appreciate what he’s done [in practice] and how he’s handling himself,” Reid reiterated. “He wants to play, that’s what he wants to do. You can’t blame him for that.”

Chiefs Depth Is a Good Problem to Have

Trading Jones at the deadline made sense from a cap relief standpoint but releasing him would provide minimal savings according to Over the Cap. At this stage, it’d be smarter for KC to just hold onto the former Tampa Bay starter in case of injury.

So far, the three-headed stable of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon has remained healthy but that could change at any moment. Some fans have also suggested utilizing the fresh legs of Jones late in the season if any of the others could use a break.

Pacheco is a rookie and might not be used to the lengthy NFL season. McKinnon is a veteran that has dealt with injuries throughout his entire career. And “CEH” has struggled with nagging ailments since entering the league.

Despite their clean bill of health in 2022, this is not the most reliable trio down the stretch in terms of durability. For Reid, Jones acts as the ultimate ace in the hole — an experienced running back with talent and knowledge of the system, that has not only played a role in a Super Bowl but has helped win one against Kansas City.

Unfortunately for Jones, so long as the Chiefs don’t have to give up on a depth piece like that, there’s really no reason to.