Video of Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Angry Reaction at Travis Kelce Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs knew they were facing a tough battle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs lead was cut to 17-14 and the offense was struggling. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was hit with a holding penalty and fumbled the ball on the same drive. To say Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not happy would be an understatement.

Reid’s reaction on the sideline was captured by ESPN’s broadcast, a video of which quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. KSBH 41 News’ Nick Jacobs posted, “Woah. That facial expression by Coach Reid. I haven’t seen that one before.”

Andy Reid was NOT happy with Travis Kelce👀 pic.twitter.com/6M1IDDUwcj — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 21, 2023

The Athletic’s Nate Tice posted, “I think every son in the world knows the look Andy Reid just gave Travis Kelce.”

105.7 The Fan’s Cordell Woodland wrote, “Andy Reid looked beyond pissed at Travis Kelce after that last play. Snarled at him and everything lol.”

Kelce had another crucial third-down drop on the final offensive drive. Of course, the four-time, First-Team All-Pro wasn’t the only receiver struggling against the Eagles. The true heartbreak came in the final two minutes of the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an absolute dime to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone, but he couldn’t hold on.

The TV announcer said after the game, “The Chiefs lead the league with 26 drops,” which is a pitiful statistic to own. The Chiefs fell to the Eagles 21-17.

“I gotta be better,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “Just not playing up to the level I have in the past. I gotta be better.”

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs Offense Struggled in the Second Half (Again)

Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz pointed out after halftime, “This is the part where I’ll remind you the Chiefs haven’t scored in the 2nd Half of a game since the 4th quarter of the Chargers game. Will probably need to score tonight.”

Le sigh.

For some reason, Mahomes and Co. can’t seem to score in the third or fourth quarter. The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell wrote ahead of Monday night’s showdown, “Hard to believe this is true, but the Chiefs are the NFL’s lowest-scoring team in the second half of games.

“They average just 5.9 points over the third and fourth quarters. That’s a full point lower than every team except the Arizona Cardinals, who are at 6.0. Miami, by contrast, is at 14.9 points per second half. What makes this so unusual? Well, the Chiefs are second in the NFL in first-half points at 17.2 per game.”

Mahomes told reporters before facing the Eagles, “We understand that it’s going to take the offense at some point to have to have the big game to win it [but] our defense is holding it down for us right now.”

Kansas City, once again, went scoreless in the second half against Philadelphia. The two-time Super Bowl MVP champ completed just 55.8% of his passes for 177 yards – a new season low.

Travis Kelce Performs Better When Taylor Swift Is in Attendance

Travis Kelce reacts to his stats when Taylor Swift is in attendance vs. his stats when he's "left to his own devices." 😂 (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/L0RiQjxQyG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 25, 2023



Swift’s last game appearance was during the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. After the game, CBS flashed a graphic that showed off Kelce’s stats when the 12-time Grammy winner was in attendance and when she was not.

With Swift, Kelce averages 99 yards a game. Without her, his average drops to 46.5 yards per game. While the amount of screen time the “Shake It Off” songstress gets bothers some NFL fans, after seeing the uptick in Kelce’s stats, “Taylor can stay around all she wants,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

It’s unfortunate Swift wasn’t at Arrowhead to cheer Kelce on during Monday night’s game because the Chiefs offense could’ve used that boost. Kelce finished against the Eagles with seven receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, finally got his first career win against the Travis and the Chiefs. However, the Chiefs star credited his own team for losing more than the Eagles soaring.

“Turnovers and penalties on our half [lost the game],” he said. “It’s nothing they did. It’s all us.”