Brittany Matthews Shares Photos of Regal Maternity Shoot With Patrick Mahomes

As family, friends and fans await the arrival of their baby girl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews has shared brand-new photos of their regal maternity shoot.

Captioning the photo “My King,” the mother-to-be debuted the images to her 928k+ followers on Instagram.

This is the first child for the longtime couple, who announced their pregnancy in September. Though it remains unclear when Mahomes and Matthews will welcome her, it will surely happen during this offseason.

“We have all the things planned out, and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents,” Mahomes said earlier this month ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite it being a tough 31-9 loss against their NFC opponent February 7, the 2018 NFL MVP expressed after the game that he was turning his attention to fatherly duties in the offseason.

“I got a lot of good role models in my life of people who have been role models for me that I will continue to ask questions to,” the 25-year-old expressed, via Fox4 KC. “There’s a lot of great role models we have, that I have around me and I’ve just gotta talk to them and learn a lot and including players on the team that are dads on the team.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr Also Spoke Out on Becoming a First-Time Grandfather

Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., couldn’t hide his excitement either when asked his thoughts on welcoming the first grandchild into their athletic family.

“It’s going to be crazy. I imagine there will be a few tears once she is born,” he gushed. “Any time you see your children achieve milestones and goals, and for him to be a father… I know he is going to be a good one.

“Wherever he is, he knows I’m going to be there.”

In a February 8 interview with Men’s Health, the younger Mahomes opened up about how it was like growing up with a superstar father and how that fueled his thirst for success, specifically in 2000 when his father led the New York Mets to a World Series appearance against the New York Yankees. Although the Mets lost to their crosstown rivals, it nonetheless instilled a valuable lesson of perseverance and using your platform to speak out against important causes.

“I got to see him battle and grind to try to get back there. You never know if it’s going to be like this for the rest of your career. So I try to win as much as possible now, and do whatever I can to win multiple Super Bowls. I’m at the right point in my career where I can use my voice and people can really, really make an impact in this world. This year, with everything that happened, it prompted me to really be bigger, and then be more than I had been before.”

Mahomes Has Brief Message To Start the Offseason

You can say the Super Bowl blowout was a humbling moment for Mahomes, because he wasted no time in looking ahead to the 2021 campaign. On Monday, just eight days after the defeat, the Texas native needed just two words to warn others he’s officially clocking back in.

Day 1 ⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2021

With a new baby, a forthcoming wedding and a redemption season looming, 2021 is shaping up to be just as busy (and successful) as 2020 for the Mahomes family.

