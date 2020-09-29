Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting First Child

No less than 24 hours after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced they are expecting their first child. The longtime duo announced the news via both of their Instagrams.

Mahomes proposed to his high school sweetheart the same day the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings on September 2 and Arrowhead Stadium.

On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU💕❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/PIrptGZmmy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 2, 2020

Mahomes and Matthews Purchased a Home in 2018

When Mahomes was drafted No. 10 overall by the Chiefs in 2017, the two immediately purchased a home in the Kansas City area and decided to settle down for good in the City of Fountains.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews, who runs her own fitness business, has been by Mahomes’ side long before he signed a $503 million contract extension, became Kansas City Royals minority owner and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. It’s hard to imagine one without the other and come next season when the Chiefs kick off what is hopefully yet another Super Bowl defense campaign, there will be a little one cheering on No. 15 from the stands.

During a period where 2020 hasn’t been to kind to most, this kind of news is refreshing to hear. Congratulations to the happy couple.

