Patrick Mahomes Honors Sterling’s 2nd Birthday With Viral Announcement

Chiefs Kingdom is still celebrating the 2023 Super Bowl win, but Patrick Mahomes II has moved onto his daughter’s second birthday.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on February 20, 2021, and yesterday marked her first day as a two-year-old. The Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback announced part of her gift on Twitter, honoring his daughter by dedicating a new Mahomes brand sneaker for her — which has been released as a part of his signature collection with Adidas.

For Sterling Skye 💙🌤️ My latest colorway “Family Time” drops today for Sterling’s birthday 🎉 Get yours now at https://t.co/nGO6Pn26QE. @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/RpVLhvvUOk — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 20, 2023

“For Sterling Skye 💙🌤️,” Patrick Mahomes voiced on Twitter. “My latest colorway ‘Family Time’ drops today for Sterling’s birthday 🎉.” The new shoe’s color is a beautiful sky blue that really pops on top of a white base, and the latest unveiling will join the “Mahomes 1 Impact FLX” sneaker line that’s design is becoming quite popular around the world.

The viral dedication already has over 10,800 likes and 700,000 views.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Birthday Photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes

Later that night, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes also shared some cute photos from the birthday celebration. “Can’t even believe my baby girl is 2🥹💗,” she wrote in the caption. “You are so loved Sterling Skye! 💕”

Can’t even believe my baby girl is 2🥹💗 You are so loved Sterling Skye! 💕 pic.twitter.com/nyhUvJoYex — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 21, 2023

Fashionable as ever, Sterling wore denim overalls with smiley-faces all over them. She also had on a pinkish top underneath with ruffles on the sleeves, featuring a matching smiley-face bowtie in her hair.

Throughout the four pictures, Sterling looked very happy, whether she was bouncing around in a blow-up castle, sliding into a rubber ball playpen, admiring her cake, or munching on some chicken fingers and French fries.

Brittany Mahomes matched her mini-me daughter with a denim jacket and lighter denim jeans, plus pinkish Nike sneakers, while Patrick wore jeans and a white designer T-shirt. He also rocked a pair of his Mahomes brand Adidas sneakers, but they were a different color from the ones he dedicated to his daughter.

Patrick Mahomes Appears Content With 2 Children — For Now

During Super Bowl media night, Alec Lace of “First-Class Fatherhood” asked Patrick Mahomes whether he and his wife were going to try and “break the [boy-girl] tie” and have baby number three. The Chiefs QB appeared content keeping his growing family at one boy and one girl, however, at least for the next few years.

“No, I’m not going to break the tie for a while at least,” Patrick Mahomes responded. “I’ve got a girl and a boy and I’m 27. I’m like — I’ve got to let these kids grow up because it’s hard when you get home from a long day of work and you’ve got a baby in one arm or a baby in the other arm at all times.”

Happy Birthday!! Are @PatrickMahomes and @BrittanyLynne going for baby #3? I asked the Super Bowl MVP on #FirstClassFatherhood pic.twitter.com/jzCgV3QCXU — First Class Fatherhood 🎙 (@AlecLace) February 21, 2023

It looks like the plan is to let Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” grow up together during the early stages of their lives.