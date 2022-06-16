Chiefs Rookie Named ‘Player of the Day’ After Round 2 of Minicamp

As day two of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 minicamp has come and gone, the media beat provided their usual notes and observations. This time, a first-year talent with a big reputation earned the attention of reporters.

“Player of the day.” “Standout.” Those were just a couple of the words and phrases used to describe rookie safety, Bryan Cook, out of Cincinnati. Drafted around the same time Tyrann Mathieu chose to sign in New Orleans, the youngster knows he has massive shoes to fill someday and he’s off to a great start.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Cook’s 2-Interception Afternoon

Nate Taylor of The Athletic detailed his stellar practice:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $250 on the NBA Finals or Any Other Event The standout at Wednesday’s practice was rookie safety Bryan Cook. He made the first turnover of the team practice, as he intercepted [Patrick] Mahomes’ deep pass in the middle of the field before having an impressive return. The pass was intended for receiver Mecole Hardman. On the next repetition, Cook almost made a diving interception on an intermediate pass from quarterback Chad Henne. Later in the practice, Cook did intercept a pass from Henne, who was targeting receiver Omar Bayless near the sideline. A few seconds later, [Steve] Spagnuolo congratulated Cook.

Another member of the beat, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride, had a similar recount of Cook.

On the very next play, Cook had a near-interception of Henne on a pass intended for WR Cornell Powell. During the last team period of practice, Cook would add another interception, this one off of Henne. In what is considered a passing camp, Cook had himself a day with two picks. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

“The player of the day during Wednesday’s look was rookie 3rd-round safety Bryan Cook,” tweeted Sweeney. “In the team pass period, Mahomes rolled out to his right and threw a pass deep downfield [*could have been free play] to his left on the run. Cook was right there to corral the interception.”

He continued: “On the very next play, Cook had a near-interception of Henne on a pass intended for WR Cornell Powell. During the last team period of practice, Cook would add another interception, this one off of Henne. In what is considered a passing camp, Cook had himself a day with two picks.”

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Honorable Mentions From the Media

Two players that have been mentioned in the past came up again after the June 15 practice — wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Jordan Franks.

“Eyeing the blitz, Mahomes floated a pass about 15 yards down the field to wide-open WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” Sweeney informed, “who caught it in stride and took it all the way down the field for a touchdown. Probably the loudest cheer of the day from fans in attendance.”

The Arrowhead Pride editor also wondered aloud “if Franks begins to see more opportunities” after a couple of nice catches again on Wednesday.

TE Jordan Franks flashed for the second day in a row. Came in after a tight end dropped a pass in 7-on-7s and held onto a sharp pass from Crum among three defenders. Franks added a nice catch from Bouchele in team work. Wondering if Franks begins to see more opportunities. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Kansas City is looking strong at the tight end position, as Jody Fortson was also mentioned by Taylor. He stated: “Continuing his strong offseason, tight end Jody Fortson made a good catch in the middle of the field during the 7-on-7 period for a touchdown. In the same period, Fortson made a leaping catch near the sideline after running his intermediate route next to tight end Travis Kelce” — who’s pretty talented as well.

Some other mentions from Sweeney and Taylor:

Defensive end Mike Danna “had some juice” that might have equated to a couple of sacks in a live game.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson had an interception against Shane Buechele.

Running back Ronald Jones beat rookie linebacker Leo Chenal on a notable passing route.

Defensive back Brandin Dandridge intercepted Dustin Crum.

Defensive back Luq Barcoo had an interception (Buechele) and pass breakup.

Kelce and wide receivers Omar Bayless and Cornell Powell were referred to as “other standouts.”