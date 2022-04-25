Ex-Chiefs WR Byron Pringle Arrested in Florida Highway Incident: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on April 23 in Florida and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report obtained by TMZ.

According to TMZ, police say Pringle was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol Saturday evening when Pringle was caught doing donuts in his Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Pasco County, Florida. Pringle was in the car along with his child, who was in the backseat, according to the outlet.

When Pringle, 28, was pulled over, police say he was “verbally confrontational” and would not cooperate with authorities, per the outlet. When Pringle’s license was run in the system, the police found that his license was suspended in February for “financial responsibility, according to the Chicago Tribune, which also obtained the incident report.

Pringle was transported to the Pasco County jail “without further incident,” and both charges on him were misdemeanors, per the Chicago Tribune.

Pringle Signed With Bears After Starting NFL Career in KC

The Chiefs lost a key member of their offense on March 17 when Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pringle, a Kansas State product, entered the NFL undrafted in 2018. He joined Kansas City that year and would land on injured reserve following the 2018 preseason. After being cut, he landed on Kansas City’s practice squad but was not active for any games during the 2018 regular season, per Pro Football Reference. From thereon he ascended from the bottom of the depth chart to a key piece of the Chiefs’ passing attack during the 2021 season.

Last season, Pringle had career-highs in targets (60), catches (42), receiving yards (568), and receiving touchdowns (5). The best game of his career came in Kansas City’s Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he caught 6 passes on 7 targets for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Steelers are getting embarrassed by the Chiefs and this Byron Pringle touchdown was the cherry on top pic.twitter.com/RNxbnDkLV4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 26, 2021

Now, Pringle will play for the Bears, who have former Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their general manager, and 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields as their quarterback. Pringle should qualify as a compensatory pick for the Chiefs in 2023.

Time will tell if Chicago and/or the NFL will additionally punish Pringle for the incident on April 23.

