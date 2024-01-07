Chiefs Players Celebrate Chris Jones’ $1.25 Million Sack [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones needed half a sack in Week 18 to trigger a $1.25 million bonus per an incentive in his contract. He triggered that bonus on his 31st pass rush of the game when he sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick on a 3rd-and-6 play in the third quarter.

When Jones got the sack his teammates were visibly excited for him and cameras caught the team celebrating on the sideline.

The way the team responded tells you how much Chris Jones is loved by his teammates pic.twitter.com/SLSMniGmBq — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 7, 2024

Jones’s 2023 season started with him being sidelined because of a contract dispute with the Chiefs. So to have the regular season end with Jones reaching one of his larger contract incentives and his teammates celebrating with him feels like a full-circle moment for Jones, who will be a free agent in 2024.

Chiefs’ Regular Season Stats

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Rashee Rice, and running back Isiah Pacheco did not play in the regular season finale.

Mahomes finished the regular season having completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and threw 14 interceptions, per ESPN. Kelce was Kansas City’s leading receiver with 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. Rice was the team’s second-leading receiver with 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. Pacheco was the team’s leading rusher with 205 carries for 935 yards — 4.6 yards per carry — and 7 touchdowns.

Safety Justin Reid led the Chiefs in tackles with 74. Jones and defensive end George Karlaftis Jones led the team in sacks with 10.5. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed led the team in passes defended with 14.