Momentum Shifting Towards Chiefs in Odell Beckham Sweepstakes: Report

When it was first announced that the Cleveland Browns would be releasing Odell Beckham Jr., it felt like a lot of factors were standing in the way of the Kansas City Chiefs becoming his next destination.

Of course, once he cleared waivers that all went by the wayside. At this point, Beckham himself will be the deciding factor in where he ends up. Reports have indicated that five finalists remain.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport breaks it all down below, explaining that the final word from OBJ’s camp could still take “a few days.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes may take a while… The latest from me and @KimJonesSports 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ungjy4Cgon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Rapoport noted that GM Brett Veach and the Chiefs “have never shied away from adding despite the salary cap crunch they’re in.”

Are the Chiefs Now Favorites to Land OBJ?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs may have emerged as the favorites sometime late last night on November 10. He wrote:

At one point on Wednesday afternoon, the general vibes pointed to the Saints as the team that would land receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Late Wednesday afternoon, that changed. The prevailing chatter is pointing to the Chiefs as the place where Beckham will land.

Stop the presses, pointing to the Chiefs? When did this happen? Florio did make sure to add that “it’s not done until it’s done. And if/when the notion that the Chiefs are the favorite takes root, maybe someone else will make a more serious run at securing his services.”

Hunker down Arrowhead nation, it doesn’t appear that OBJ will make his choice in time for Week 10 but he could be on the field as soon as Week 11 if all goes well. Florio believes that the superstar playmaker will come to a decision based on a number of factors “from number of touches to the amount of money to the quality of quarterback to an opportunity to chase a title to the ability to lay the foundation for a free-agency payday in March.”

