Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Fiancée Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Girl [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are officially parents! The duo welcomed a baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Saturday.

The 2018 NFL MVP posted a photo of the two holding their daughter and her small hand to his Instagram Sunday afternoon. Matthews is donning a beautiful silver necklace with Sterling’s first name written in cursive. According to Matthews’ Instagram post, Sterling weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

This marks the first child for the couple. Congratulations to the now family of three and welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Sterling!

Busy 2020, Even Busier 2021

It’s been a whirlwind year for the Mahomes and Matthews. After eight years of dating, Mahomes popped the question to Matthews on the same day the Chiefs were presented their Super Bowl championship rings at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1. Later that month, the high school sweethearts announced they were expecting a child. Nearly a month later, on October 21, the couple revealed they would be welcoming a little girl.

In the run-up to Sterling’s arrival, Matthews used her large social media following to share everything from her beautiful baby shower in Texas to most recently royal-themed maternity photos.

“I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” Mahomes said in a video aired during the pink-themed bash. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

Seems like the only thing Mahomes and Matthews didn’t share was the due date, but in a pre-Super Bowl interview No. 15 did mention that it was “coming up pretty quickly.”

Via Fox4 KC: “We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents. But at this at the time I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game.

“But whenever it happens, it happens. But we can wait ’til maybe a few weeks after the game, that would probably be ideal.”

Looks like the franchise QB is officially in offseason mode and on early morning diaper duties.

Mahomes Opened up About Becoming a Father in December

Speaking with KCSP 610 Sports Radio in December, Mahomes gushed about becoming a first-time father. Even though the 25-year-old led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, Mahomes said getting engaged and the subsequent news about Matthews’ pregnancy eclipsed that feat.

“I mean, [winning] the Super Bowl was awesome as well, but those things change your life, and it’s bigger than football.

“Those things are special, that you don’t get to happen a lot in your life,” he continued. “Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I’m truly thankful for that.”

Joining Sterling as big brother and sister are Steel and Silver, the two pups Mahomes and Matthews adopted and live with them in Kansas City.

