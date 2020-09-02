Patrick Mahomes Proposes to Girlfriend to Cap Off Incredible Night [LOOK]

Fresh off receiving his Super Bow LIV ring, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to make things official with this longtime love. On Tuesday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP proposed to his girlfriend of eight years Brittany Matthews.

From the looks of a tweet by Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City, No. 15 proposed inside Arrowhead Stadium, though it is unclear if it happened before or after the ring ceremony.

Congrats to Patrick & Brittany! pic.twitter.com/fFVHk7frrz — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 2, 2020

The two have been dating since high school, so it was almost inevitable a proposal would soon happen. Given the amount of celebrations both Mahomes and Matthews have been doing this lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February, this is just the icing on top of a very, very large cake.

Matthews Has Been by Mahomes’ Side Throughout His Entire Career

It’s safe to say there’s no Patrick Mahomes without Brittany Matthews. The business owner has consistently celebrated her better half on social media, from his first Super Bowl title to his monster $503 million extension. After eight years, there’s no doubt her commitment to the franchise man under center in Kansas City.

The two also purchased a home together during Mahomes’ MVP year in 2018.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Between him becoming a minority owner with the Kansas City Royals to settling down in the City of Fountains, the future Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes are here to stay in the midwest.

