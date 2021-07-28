Patrick Mahomes Breaks New Record for Highest-Selling Rookie Card

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not have beaten Tom Brady on the field in February, but he has officially dethroned the GOAT in another competition. On Wednesday, Mahomes officially broke the record for the highest-selling rookie card in history.

Going to the lucky individual who had $4.3 million to spare, this shatters Brady’s previous (and still impressive) $3.1 million amount. From the looks of his response, the revelation appeared to surprise Showtime as well.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

According to PWCC Marketplace, the recipient of the now rare piece of history is a private buyer.

“The National Treasures product is the most desirable modern card brand, and this particular card, with a perfect autograph and a jersey patch featuring the iconic NFL shield, is the only one ever produced, making it quite literally one of a kind,” PWCC Marketplace Director of Business Development Jesse Craig said to FOX Business.

Though $4 million is a lot, we think Mahomes is so profitable, this card could go for more years down the line. Especially if he continues to dominate the league and lifts a few more trophies in his already remarkable career, whether that be MVP hardware or the Lombardi Trophy for a second (or third, or fourth).

Mahomes Shattered a Similar Record in February

This isn’t the first time this year Mahomes is breaking records off the turf in this capacity. In February, Texas NBC affiliate KCBD reported that ahead of the Super Bowl against Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 25-year-old broke the record for most valuable football card ever sold. That mount? A cool $861,000.

Only five exist of the Patrick Mahomes Signed Patch Rookie Card, and it’s a 2017 Panini National Treasures #161. You want to know the second highest-selling football card? Who else but Tom Brady… again. This one was a 2000 Playoff Contenders rookie card that went to a private buyer who splashed $550,000.

See the card for yourself here.

Mahomes Further Cements Roots in Kansas City

If there wasn’t already an indication that Mahomes is serious about calling Kansas City home, his latest endeavor furthermore proves it. On Wednesday, MLS club Sporting KC announced Mahomes as the newest member of the Sporting Club ownership group.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” principal owner of Sporting KC Cliff Illig said. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes echoed this response with a giddy statement of his own:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love. Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes also boasts minority stakes in the Kansas City Royals, having joined that ownership group last summer. His fiancee and mother to daughter Sterling Skye, Brittany Matthews, was named as part-owner of Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League Kansas City WoSo last year as well.

Mahomes has said time and time again he wants to build an empire, and the champion is well on his way to doing so.

