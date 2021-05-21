Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Why He Almost Quit Football

It’s hard to imagine the NFL without Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After all, he’s put the league, fans and analysts on notice since his electrifying debut as the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

According to the new dad, however, there was a moment where he contemplated ever playing football. As a guest on human performance company WHOOP’s podcast Wednesday, Mahomes explained why his throwing career could have ended following a less-than-stellar experience on sophomore day at the University of Texas.

“I went on a sophomore day at the University of Texas and they sent me over to play safety,” the 25-year-old said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be a safety or anything like that. On the road back home, my dad said, ‘You should just focus on baseball and basketball because that’s the way you’re going to go.’ I thought about it — but more than anything, I just didn’t want to not be there playing with all my buddies when they were in football season.”

So, the eventual league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and already one of the greatest to play the game decided not to quit because he wanted to play alongside his friends? We really can’t fault him for that.

This Matches a Recollection From Father Pat in 2019

If you think you’ve heard a version of this story before, you’re probably right. Mahomes’ father Pat admits he wasn’t always the best decision-maker when it came to advising what sport his eldest son should pursue. As we all know, Pat is a retired professional baseball pitcher, reaching the 2000 World Series with the New York Mets.

In a 2019 interview with TMZ, Pat gave his side of the story regarding his desire for Mahomes to forgo football and focus on baseball or even basketball.

“I remember coming home from a recruit visit with Texas and they were recruiting as a safety. I was telling him, ‘Why don’t we just quit this and let’s just concentrate on the other two?’ I said we’re just wasting the time with this football thing. He said, ‘Dad I want to be out there with my teammates. I want to be out there with the guys I’ve been playing with forever and I couldn’t see myself in the stands watching them.’ Luckily he didn’t listen to me.”

No offense to Patrick Mahomes Sr, but we’re glad his son didn’t listen to him, either.

Mahomes Is an Investor in WHOOP

Mahomes also boasts financial stake in WHOOP.

Shortly after signing his record $503 million contract last summer, Mahomes hit the ground running on investments, partnerships and ownerships. It began with purchasing a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals. Then, Mahomes invested an undisclosed amount in WHOOP, which CNBC says is now valued at $1.2 billion.

It’s understandable why Mahomes has taken such an interest in the brand. WHOOP is one of the more refined wearable devices on the market. The small, but mighty strap helps track your heart rate, sleep patterns and other data to help them improve overall health. By looking at how much energy your body exerted the previous day, it basically helps determine whether you should power through an intense HIIT class or take it easy and rest.

Joining Mahomes as superstar athlete investors include NBA champion Kevin Durant and professional golfer Rory McIlroy.

