Chiefs Reveal Playing Status of Sammy Watkins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins have been posted all over proverbial bulletin boards in Cleveland this week after trolling the Browns on Twitter on Sunday night. Now just two days away from the teams’ meet-up in the AFC Divisional Round, it appears Watkins won’t even have a chance to suit up and defend his commentary.

During his post-practice press conference on Friday, head coach Andy Reid provided his final injury update of the week, ruling out both Watkins and rookie LB Willie Gay Jr. for Sunday’s playoff tilt.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins and Willie Gay did not practice today. Watkins and Gay will be listed as out for Sunday's game but the Chiefs aren't going there with CEH yet. Possible he could play. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 15, 2021

Watkins and Gay were the only two Chiefs players not to practice this week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Still Has Chance to Play

Perhaps the bigger storyline is in Kansas City’s backfield, where rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed the last two practices recovering from hip and ankle injuries suffered in Week 15, still has a chance to suit up for his first career NFL playoff game.

According to Reid, the staff made the decision to ease up on CEH’s workload midweek and are taking his situation day-by-day leading up to kickoff. The 21-year-old has been officially listed as questionable.

Andy Reid says that CEH moved around well a few days ago but they have backed off him a little. They say they are literally taking it day by day to decide if he will go on Sunday — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 15, 2021

Should the Chiefs keep Edwards-Helaire out of action, All-Pro running mate Le’Veon Bell will earn his fifth career playoff start, and first since he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

