Chiefs Cornerback Named as ‘Wanted Suspect’ in Alvin Kamara Case: Report

A Kansas City Chiefs player has been named as a “wanted suspect” in the nightclub attack on a Las Vegas civilian, involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

David Charns of the 8 News Now I-Team reported that the fourth and final missing suspect is KC cornerback Chris Lammons, who doubled as a major contributor on special teams in 2021.

#BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is a wanted suspect in a beating in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team. #8NN https://t.co/jgV4Ou78fe — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 16, 2022

A warrant has been issued against Lammons for his alleged role in the physical assault on Darnell Greene. Per Charns, the “beating” took place at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino around 6 a.m. on February 6.

Details of Case

Charns and the 8 News Now I-Team originally reported on Kamara’s involvement on February 8, stating: “The victim told police he was leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. In all, police believe four people were involved.”

They continued: “[Greene] told police he remembered one man, later identified as Kamara, 26, who put his hand on the victim’s chest before the alleged battery began, the report said. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital.”

According to the police report, video evidence confirmed Greene’s story and showed “Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face,” per Charns.

The police report went on: “As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times. Three others, from Kamara’s group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young have since been identified as the remaining two suspects.

Greene posted photos of his face on his Instagram account, shared by Robert Littal of BSO.

Watch Party Promoter Darnell "SquirtBuck" Greene Proudly Show Off Injuries He Received From Alvin Kamara Beating Him Up Outside of Elevator at Drais Nightclub in Vegas; Implies in His Social Media Postings He is About to Get Paid (IG-Beatdown Pics-Vid) https://t.co/YZsC0q6Whb pic.twitter.com/BCOLYzzqr0 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) February 8, 2022

Per Charns, “all four men face charges of conspiring to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

More on Lammons

The 26-year old Lammons is an exclusive-rights free agent in 2022. Beat reporter Herbie Teope tweeted that the “Chiefs are aware of this situation and have no comment as this time.”

Chiefs are aware of this situation and have no comment at this time. Chris Lammons, a special teams ace, is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. https://t.co/FgWe0FaXlv — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) February 16, 2022

The “special teams ace” has spent one season in Miami and two in Kansas City. He has logged 536 career snaps on special teams and 158 on defense with 19 combined tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Lammons appeared in 12 games in 2021 and team leader Tyrann Mathieu even campaigned for him to make the Pro Bowl as a gunner on punt return coverage. An attorney has not been listed for the Chiefs specialist at this time.

Charns did note that Kamara’s attorneys — Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld — released a statement: “Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community-minded individual. The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”