Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence on Not Getting HC Job

Another year and another NFL head coach cycle has come and gone without Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy receiving a promotion. That’s unfortunately the annual trend for the fifth-year play-caller.

For the first time since all the heading coaching vacancies were filled throughout the league, Bieniemy spoke with Chiefs media about his thoughts on not landing a head coach job this offseason.

“In reality it’s tough,” Bieniemy said on June 2. “But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That’s the beauty of it.

“I don’t want any pity. This is who I am. I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking because when it’s all said and done with, I know who I am and I am comfortable with the person I’m striving to be.”

Bieniemy Reflects on Failed Attempts

During the 2022 hiring cycle, Bieniemy interviewed for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints head coach jobs. Failing to get either of those jobs marks 14 head coach interviews that haven’t turned into a job offer for Bieniemy over the past four years, according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41.

Bieniemy reflected on what he needs to do to finally get an NFL head coach job.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy explained. “I’m not seeking any comfort. I haven’t gotten it for whatever reason. It [doesn’t] matter. I’m going to keep knocking on that door and I’m going to keep working my ass off to make sure that it happens. My job this year is to make sure we take care of business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road. And then it’s time for me when it’s presented to just go and get the job.

“You can always be better. I’m always going to take a look at myself first. I always make sure that I’m checking everything and checking every box. … Personally I have to make sure that I’m always evolving because if you’re not evolving you become like the dinosaurs and you’re extinct.”

Bieniemy Shares Thoughts on Return of Matt Nagy

One of the biggest coaching hires Kansas City made this offseason was bringing back former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy is also a former offensive coordinator for the Chiefs and has now returned as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach under head coach Andy Reid after four years in Chicago.

Nagy could be a potential replacement for Bieniemy if the Chiefs offense continues to be inconsistent like it was during the 2021 season. But in the meantime, Bieniemy has a lot of good things to say about Nagy’s return to Kansas City’s coaching staff.

“Nags is my guy,” Bieniemy said. “We stayed in contact the whole time he was in Chicago, so it’s been great having him back…There are a lot of things that he brings to the table because of that experience [as a head coach]…He [brings] new ideas on how to view things, how to scheme and how to attack. On top of that, he’s just a hell of a coach. We just enjoy having him around.”

Bieniemy re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason, which gives him the opportunity to be the play-caller at the start of the post-Tyreek Hill era in Kansas City. However, if the Chiefs offense doesn’t hit the ground running in the post-Tyreek Hill era, Bieniemy might be looking for a new job altogether in 2023.