Insider Names 1 NFC Team Interested in Trading for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

With the Kansas City Chiefs having placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the option now exists to trade him if the two sides can’t agree to a long-term deal. And Sportskeeda NFL insider Tony Pauline has already identified one team that is potentially interested in trading for the stud corner:

The Atlanta Falcons.

“As of Wednesday morning word was the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was hot on Sneed’s trail if he hit free agency, are one franchise interested in potentially trading for the cornerback,” Pauline wrote on February 28.

Tagging Sneed gives Kansas City an extended window to lock him up long term. The team now has until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal with Sneed, who the team drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Spotrac’s estimated market value, Sneed is worth a contract that pays him $65.3 million over three years, which is an average annual value (AAV) of $16.3 million.

Pauline: Broncos, Eagles Had Interest in L’Jarius Sneed

Before being franchise tagged, Pauline revealed that one of Kansas City’s AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos, had shown interest in Sneed.

“Another team that has expressed interest in Sneed is the Denver Broncos, which is interesting on a number of fronts,” Pauline wrote on February 27.

“Some speculate partnering Sneed with Patrick Surtain would give Denver a formidable duo at the cornerback position. Yet others have told me outright that Sneed would offer insurance if they dangled Surtain as part of a package to move up and draft one of the top-rated quarterbacks, something I originally reported from Shrine Bowl practices.”

Pauline did, however, also note that the Broncos “would have to shed salary for any of this to happen,” and Sneed would also have to hit the free agent market.

As for another NFC team, the Philadelphia Eagles, several of their players are making their pitches to Sneed to join Kansas City’s former Super Bowl rival, per Pauline.

“I’m told three of Sneed’s college teammates from Louisiana Tech, who are presently on the Eagles roster, are actively recruiting the cornerback to come to Philadelphia via text messages and other methods. Running back Boston Scott, defensive lineman Milton Williams and tight end Griffin Hebert all played with Sneed at Louisiana Tech and are pushing their former teammate to sign with the Eagles if he hits the open market.”

Brett Veach Talks Chris Jones’s Pending Free Agency

Using the franchise tag on Sneed means the Chiefs now have until March 5 to agree to terms on a new deal with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who will become a free agent at the start of the new league year.

Speaking to the media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brett Veach addressed Kansas City’s desire to retain Jones.

“I mean, just like last year… with Chris (Jones), with LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), with a lot of our players, we get a chance to meet the agents this week, and he’s at the top of the list,” Veach said of Jones. “Love Chris — we tried really hard to get something done and we didn’t but when we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk and both parties, I think, want to be here. We’ll get to work, and that’s certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finishing his career here in Kansas City.”