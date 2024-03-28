Chiefs Signing ‘Enticing’ Offensive Toy for Andy Reid: ‘This Should Be Fun’

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a flyer on a unique international athlete who is bringing his talents to the NFL in 2024.

According to Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz on March 27, “Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit will be signing with the Chiefs on Friday, per sources.” The reporter added that the two sides have “agreed to terms” after an impressive workout this week. Schultz also noted that Rees-Zammit will be playing RB/WR in the NFL.

Later, Schultz followed up on the breaking news, stating: “Louis Rees-Zammit fielded interest from quite a few NFL teams — also visiting the [New York] Jets, [Cleveland] Browns and [Denver] Broncos.” He called it an “enticing signing for the Chiefs” considering Rees-Zammit is an athletic international star that is only 23 years old.

Lastly, the Bleacher Report insider relayed that the Chiefs “plan on giving Louis Rees-Zammit a shot to be involved with kickoffs — which with the new rules makes this a significant signing.” He shared a clip from the Rugby World Cup to give KC supporters a little taste of what they’ll be getting in this move.

The new offensive and special teams toy drew a wide variety of reactions on social media, but Arrowhead Pride insider Pete Sweeney probably summed it up best. “This should be fun,” he voiced on X — and knowing the creativity head coach Andy Reid, it will be.

Chiefs Addition Louis Rees-Zammit Ran 4.43-Second 40-Yard Dash & Claims He Can Do Better

Rees-Zammit first caught the attention of scouts at the University of South Florida pro day. According to the Associated Press (via NFL.com), the well-known rugby winger nicknamed “Rees-Lightning” ran an official time of 4.43 on his second 40-yard dash attempt.

And per Rees-Zammit, that was not his best effort.

“A bit disappointed in my 40,” the NFL newcomer said afterward. “Last week, I was getting some really good times. I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So, it is what it is. It’s just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast.”

“I’m not trying to make excuses or anything,” he added, “but I know what I can do and I’m happy with the day and how the day went.”

Rees-Zammit also participated in wide receiver drills that day, showcasing his versatility on the field.

“I’m pretty happy with how I ran my routes,” he commented, “just about how fluid I could be, how I could show off my change of direction, how I can get in and out of breaks. I think there are a lot of transferable skills.”

Explaining: “In rugby, you’re always trying to get your hands on the ball as much as often and you’re always trying to break defenses, look for spaces [and] be aware.”

Louis Rees-Zammit Has Also Dreamt of Playing in the NFL, Favorite Player Was DeSean Jackson

Although Rees-Zammit made a name for himself on the rugby pitch, he’s no stranger to American football.

“It’s always been on my mind,” he told reporters, via the Associated Press. “My dad has been a massive role model to me because he brought me up loving the sport. He played the sport when he was younger so it’s quite easy to love the game because I’ve been watching it from such a young age. So, it’s always been in the back of my head, but it’s just amazing to finally do it now.”

Rees-Zammit also revealed that his favorite NFL player growing up was wide receiver DeSean Jackson, which means he’s familiar with Coach Reid as well. The explosive playmaker began his career with Reid on the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the best in the game as a returner.

The rugby star also called catching kickoffs and punts more “transferable skills” from his sport to football. “I think running back shows up probably best,” he noted. “Getting the ball in my hand early, being able to pick a gap, being able to be aware of the surroundings.”

Per Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick, Rees-Zammit “won’t count against the 90-player roster” because he’s part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Similarly, he also won’t count against the 16-player practice squad limit if he sticks with the organization.