Ex-Chiefs WR, 5-Year Veteran Announces Retirement ‘From Football’

During a round of May 5 cuts, the Kansas City Chiefs once again parted ways with wide receiver reserve Gehrig Dieter. The lovable locker room favorite has seesawed on and off the roster since KC signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2017.

So much so that many fans jokingly speculated on his eventual return sometime early in the 2022 season, but that appears less likely after today.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Dieter Calls It Quits

In an unexpected announcement, Dieter took to Twitter to reveal his football career would be coming to an abrupt end. “I’ve decided to retire from football!” He voiced. “Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!”

Within his post, Dieter included photos with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and his wife Meg while holding the first of his two daughters.

The former Bowling Green State star (and Alabama transfer) was with the Chiefs organization for five years — mostly as a practice squad warrior for head coach Andy Reid — but he only recorded two official NFL receptions over that period of time for a total of 32 yards.

Dieter did add some work on special teams from 2018 through 2020, logging 124 snaps in that regard. After being unable to find his way on the field last season and getting cut this spring, the wide receiver appears to have decided to call it quits.

Known for being well-liked around the building, Dieter developed a strong bond with both Mahomes and Hill, which became evident on social media over the years.

miss you bud ✌🏿 https://t.co/q59oiQPcql — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 8, 2022

He was actually one of four players that Hill acknowledged by name after being traded to Miami, and Dieter was the only practice squad player that could get away with publicly ragging on Mahomes. In some ways, the reserve wideout was a one-of-a-kind teammate, even if he never became a key contributor on the field.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Transition at WR Presented Difficult Challenge for Dieter

The direction of the offseason made it tough for the Chiefs organization to hold onto a player like Dieter. With Hill gone, general manager Brett Veach searched for quantity and diversity at the position and that crowded the wide receiver corps.

Although the undrafted prospect has been battling for his roster spot since he first entered the league, the depth in front of him just became too overpowering in 2022.

That may be a bad thing for Dieter but it’s a good sign for Kansas City. Roster spots won’t come easy this summer and the wide receiver room looks more competitive than ever.

Each pass-catcher will attempt to prove two things during training camp. One: That they’ve mastered the playbook and brought something unique to the table for Reid, Eric Bieniemy, and this system. And two: That they’ve built sufficient chemistry with Mahomes.

Anyone that can accomplish those two tasks — while also potentially serving a purpose on special teams — should have a place on the Week 1 roster.