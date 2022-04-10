Chiefs ‘Had Interest’ in Recent $12.5 Million Signing: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have been very active in free agency after agreeing to the blockbuster trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Although that deal may have ended an era, it also started many new beginnings within the organization. Now general manager Brett Veach can reshape his budget accordingly and based on a recent report, it appears the Chiefs could be in the market for another veteran on the defensive line.

Chiefs Were in on Campbell

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Kansas City “had interest” in former All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell.

A source also tells me that Calais Campbell had interest from other teams: the #Colts, the #Browns and the #Chiefs. However, the #Ravens were the most aggressive in getting it done now and in bringing Campbell home. @AdamSchefter was first to report the agreement. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2022

She tweeted: “A source also tells me that Calais Campbell had interest from other teams: the #Colts, the #Browns and the #Chiefs. However, the #Ravens were the most aggressive in getting it done now and in bringing Campbell home.”

As Anderson mentioned, the Baltimore Ravens ended up re-signing the NFL stalwart to a new two-year deal, worth $12.5 million according to fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter. Campbell can earn up to $16.5 million total, per Schefter.

Compensation update: Ravens are giving Calais Campbell a 2-year, $12.5 million deal that can get to $16.5 million, per source. https://t.co/rAQ5Bvy8HD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

The ex-Cardinal and Jaguar has played with Baltimore the past two seasons and turns 36 years of age in September. He’s been a consistent force as a pass rusher over his illustrious career (93.5 sacks), but he’s also a tremendous team leader who has won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

At the same time, with only 1.5 sacks in 2021, you have to wonder how much Campbell has left in the tank.

Whether the Chiefs missed out or passed on Campbell is unclear, but heading to an AFC foe like the Ravens, you never know if his presence will factor into KC’s 2022 campaign. The Chiefs do not play Baltimore during the regular season this year.

Does This Signal Veach’s Next Move?

Campbell may not be playing at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022 but he might signal Veach’s next addition.

Everyone knows that the Chiefs are looking for pass-rushing help but a versatile veteran like Campbell could have played either defensive end or D-tackle, similar to Chris Jones. Is it possible that Veach is in the market for a flexible backup who can kill two birds with one stone?

Kansas City also signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on April 5, so it’s possible that Veach has already pivoted and filled this need. Anderson never said at what point the Chiefs were “in” on Campbell, and that interest could have come and gone before the Stallworth pickup.

It’s more likely that the front office pivots to the NFL draft at this point, targeting a pass rusher with one of their premium selections. The Stallworth move should provide some extra cover up the gut in the meantime, while Veach looks to add some serious talent on the EDGE.

The Chiefs should sleep just fine knowing that they missed out on this one.