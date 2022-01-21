Chiefs Provide Final Injury Update on Clyde-Edwards Helaire vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed seven games in 2021 and three games in 2020.

That’s 10 games over his first two years and that doesn’t include the postseason. The former first-round pick didn’t play wildcard weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers either but he did get some encouraging news for round two.

Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen tweeted: “Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s game, which means that he’s good to go. He was a full participant in practice all week.”

Not long after, NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news. “Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off the injury report for Sunday night’s Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Bills.”

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off the injury report for Sunday night’s Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Chiefs Final Injury Report Has 2 Questionable Tags

As McMullen noted, running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton are both questionable for this weekend.

Williams’ toe injury makes the return of CEH even more important. Even if Jerick McKinnon has been a breath of fresh air at the position in recent weeks, he’s never been that power runner that can plow forward on first down.

That’s Edwards-Helaire and while his game isn’t pretty, it’s still necessary. Despite what some may believe, the Chiefs offense has generally been better with CEH sharing the workload.

Per McMullen, Reid said that Williams “moved around good today,” adding, “let’s see how he does here in the next day and see where he’s at.”

"He moved around good today, but let's see how he does here in the next day and see where he's at." – Coach Reid on Darrel Williams, who returned to practice today — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 21, 2022

Fenton was a late scratch against the Steelers due to a back injury and it’s been a slow recovery for the defensive back. As Arrowhead Pride editor Pete Sweeney tweeted, Fenton has not practiced once all week.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire practice all three days this week. RB Darrel Williams practiced Friday. CB Rashad Fenton did not practice all week. Official statuses vs. #Bills will be released soon. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 21, 2022

According to Coach Reid, Fenton was the only KC player that did not practice. Of course, the Chiefs HC also made a final ruling on linebacker Willie Gay Jr, following his arrest.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!