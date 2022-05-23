Chiefs Lose Out on Signing Veteran Edge Rusher: Report

Another veteran edge rusher has signed with an NFL team not named the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $11 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s essentially a 1-year deal worth $11M, source said, though it could be more complicated than that. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

Although Rapoport did not name the teams, he also reported that Clowney turned down “$14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals,” to return to Cleveland.

Clowney was one of a handful of talented veteran edge rushers still waiting in free agency to sign with a team. He was also a player that could have been potentially been signed by Kansas City.

Clowney 2nd Edge Defender Chiefs Miss On

Clowney becomes the second edge rusher that Kansas City missed out on during the month of May, the other being Melvin Ingram. Ingram signed with the Miami Dolphins on May 15, according to Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: FA DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has 51 career sacks with 74 TFLs and 119 QB hits. Another good move for Chris Grier and the Phins. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2022

The Chiefs had placed a free agent tender on Ingram on May 2, with the hopes that he would eventually re-sign with Kansas City for the 2022 season. But that didn’t happen.

The good news for the Chiefs in this situation is that they get a 2023 compensatory pick in return for Ingram signing elsewhere. So, although they lose a player that could have potentially added another season of pass-rush value to Kansas City’s defense, the Chiefs stack on top of their now-projected 12 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Who Could Chiefs Sign at EDGE?

With Ingram and Clowney no longer options for Kansas City, the pickings are slim in terms of who the Chiefs could sign heading into the summer.

Some of the potential options for them to sign are Jason Pierre-Paul (33), Akiem Hicks (32), Carlos Dunlap (33), Ryan Kerrigan (33), and Justin Houston (33). Of all those players, signing Houston would make the most sense, as he was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2011 and spent eight seasons in Kansas City to start his NFL career. Houston’s familiarity with the Chiefs system would allow him to jump back into the fold rather quickly, which is helpful considering that a majority of the offseason is already over.

As of May 23, Kansas City’s defensive end room consists of rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis, Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Malik Herring, and Austin Edwards.

Twitter Reacts to Clowney Re-Signing With Browns

Twitter users reacted to Clowney re-signing with the Browns.

Next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule is organized team activities (OTAs) from May 25 to 26. After a three-day break, the team will meet again for more OTAs from May 31 to June 2. Their last set of OTAs will be from June 7 to 10.

After OTAs, the last time the Chiefs meet before summer break will be for mandatory minicamp from June 14 to 16.