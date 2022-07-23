Chiefs, NFL Community React to Passing of Franchise Hall of Famer

A legendary member of Chiefs Kingdom passed away this week at age 76.

Long-time NFL reporter Rick Gosselin was one of the first to announce the death of James “Jim” Lynch on July 21, a “former Notre Dame All-America [linebacker] who became a Pro Bowler with [the Chiefs]” and was a part of the defense that won the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV. Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) July 21, 2022

Gosselin added that he’d gotten to know Lynch over his years covering the team, voicing that he was a “class act on and off the field, [and] understood there was more to life than football.”

Chiefs Kingdom Remembers Lynch

KC Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released a formal statement on the tragic loss on July 22, which read:

My family and I are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chiefs Hall of Fame linebacker Jim Lynch. A mainstay in the linebacking corps during one of the greatest stretches in franchise history, Jim Lynch was a consistent force that made the Chiefs defense of the late 60s and early 70s one of the most feared in the game. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Georgia and his entire family.

A statement from Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on the passing of Chiefs Hall of Fame Linebacker Jim Lynch pic.twitter.com/IJqd7shFzB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 23, 2022

His Notre Dame alma matter also posted a tribute on Twitter. “Our condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of Jim Lynch,” it stated. “He was All-America in every sense – talented, hard-nosed, and honest.” The latter part of the statement was a quote from former coach Ara Parseghian.

Our condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of Jim Lynch. “He was All-America in every sense – talented, hard-nosed, and honest.”

—Ara Parseghian pic.twitter.com/5IicmX4Ljd — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 21, 2022

Fox 4 KC anchor Harold R. Kuntz also shared a quote from teammate Willie Lanier’s Hall of Fame speech involving Lynch and fellow linebacker Bobby Bell: “I am so pleased to be the second linebacker from that threesome to be able to stand here before you because we developed a bond, an attitude, and a trust that I think is very rare in almost anything you can do.”

Along with Lanier and Bell, “Vintage KCChiefs” noted that Lynch helped make up one of the “all-time best LB units.”

Jim Lynch, Willie Lanier, Bobby Bell. One of the all-time best LB units. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9SNlM8rDHe — Vintage KCChiefs (@Vintage_Chiefs) July 22, 2022

Arrowhead Report’s Zack Eisen added that Lynch and Lanier “were the first set of interracial [NFL] roommates in Kansas City.” Eisen concluded: “Let the legend of Jim Lynch rest in peace.”

Emmy-winning reporter Shannon O’Brien also weighed in with a personal memory of her “Uncle Jim.”

Sad day. Jim Lynch was a legendary football player & wonderful man. I was 5 when my parents divorced & my dad moved away. Jim was one of the men who became a father figure to my bro & me. Always so loving, made us feel special. Uncle Jim made my life & the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/CqHgw1M94i — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) July 22, 2022

“Sad day,” she began. “Jim Lynch was a legendary football player [and] wonderful man. I was 5 when my parents divorced [and] my dad moved away. Jim was one of the men who became a father figure to my [brother] [and] me. Always so loving, made us feel special. Uncle Jim made my life [and] the world a better place.”

Below were a few more reactions from friends, KC content producers and fans.

Saddened to hear that Jim Lynch one of the GREATEST LB's in Chiefs history has passed away. He was an essential member of the SB victory & together with Willie Lanier & Bobby Bell made up what I consider the best LB trio in NFL history! #JimLynch #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs pic.twitter.com/aDdIF1BZRw — WEIRDWOLF (@KCWEIRDWOLF) July 22, 2022

Bobby Bell.

Willie Lanier.

Jim Lynch.

What a LB trio for the #Chiefs! — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) July 21, 2022

Really sad to see former Irish football captain Jim Lynch has passed away. His brother Tom was a captain at Navy. It was a true honor to have both on Countdown to Kickoff back in the day when ND played Navy. Prayers to the Lynch family. A good one heads to heaven. https://t.co/lH7cpIkVvC — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) July 22, 2022

More on Lynch’s Career

Born in 1945, Lynch was well-known for his collegiate career at Notre Dame. The National Football Foundation detailed the early stages of his athletic journey:

“Jim Lynch had a great year in 1966. He was captain of the Notre Dame team, unanimous All-America linebacker, won a Scholar-Athlete Award from the National Football Foundation and received the Maxwell Trophy as the top player in the nation. His coach, Ara Parseghian, has said, ‘I am often asked who was the best player to coach, and Jim Lynch always comes to mind. He was All-America in every sense – talented, hard-nosed, and honest.'”

Jim Lynch pick 6 1968#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/os7UMlXM80 — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 22, 2022

At the NFL level, Lynch played 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1967 to 1977. Pro Football Reference credits him with 142 starts and 151 appearances. The NFL did not record tackle numbers at the time but Lynch did log an impressive 17 interceptions, 18 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries.

The linebacker was a part of two championship campaigns during his career — one as team captain with Notre Dame in 1966 and the other at the professional level with Kansas City in 1969. Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.