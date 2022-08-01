Red Hot Chiefs Fan Favorite Misses Practice After Injury

Tight end Jody Fortson has become one of the more well-liked players on the current Kansas City Chiefs roster.

It was an underrated blow to the offense when Fortson tore his Achilles in 2021 but that serious injury has not stopped him from proving himself once again this spring and early summer. During the rookie portion of camp on July 23, the pass-catcher had three touchdowns according to team reporter Matt McMullen.

It’s a Jody Fortson day, folks. The man has been impressive with his reps. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 29, 2022

He followed that up with “Jody Fortson day” on July 29, or at least that’s what The Athletic’s Nate Taylor dubbed it. Generally speaking though, search the tweets or read any camp write-up and you’ll often see the 6-foot-6 weapon listed as a standout or one of the positives of practice.

Simply put, Fortson has been scorching hot despite returning from an Achilles tear and that’s why his recent quad injury feels deflating.

Injury Update From Andy Reid

After leaving practice early on Saturday (July 30), Fortson was in shorts today on August 1 and was officially labeled “out” by Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 KC.

Latest look at TE Jody Fortson: shorts, no helmet and a full-leg compression sleeve on his right leg. Fortson presumably injured his right quad last practice. Looks like he’ll be watching along today. Should have more after practice concludes around 11ish. https://t.co/8h0eo0AVFC — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 1, 2022

Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney commented on Kuntz's update: "Latest look at TE Jody Fortson; shorts, no helmet and a full-leg compression sleeve on his right leg. Fortson presumably injured his right quad last practice. Looks like he'll be watching along today."

Head coach Andy Reid did address the media after day one of padded practice, and he had this to say on Fortson (per KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs):

“Fortson [has a] quad strain. Hope to have him back out in a couple [of] days.”

Fortson quad strain. Hope to have him back out in a couple days. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2022

Fortson’s Journey Takes Another Detour

A former undrafted prospect that has climbed his way up the Chiefs’ organizational ladder since 2019, Fortson will try and turn 2022 into his long-awaited breakout campaign. He showed signs last year before his injury, catching all five of his targets from Patrick Mahomes II, which included two touchdowns and three first downs.

That effort came out to 47 total yards over six appearances, 9.4 yards per reception.

Hopefully, this quad injury is nothing more than a small setback and Fortson retakes his place as the offensive mismatch that he’s turned into for coverage units. These muscle issues can be tricky and dangerous though.

Based on Reid’s update, this appears to be a very minor strain. The key is not to rush Fortson back and have him do more damage before the regular season begins.

The Chiefs HC said a “couple days” but it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the tight end sat a little bit longer than that and returned in a week — if Reid was in fact downplaying it. A typical minor quad strain often takes one week to heal and a severe one can take four to eight weeks.

Kansas City does not want to turn this into a severe strain, or worse, a tear. Considering it’s only early August, there’s no reason to push Fortson back any sooner than he needs to be.

Scary Moment

Mahomes did leave the practice field gingerly today after tweaking his left ankle, entering the medical tent for a few long moments. Fortunately, the superstar did return to the field thereafter.

Following practice, Reid told reporters that Mahomes was “okay,” and that he only “got stepped on.”

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: “He got stepped on. He’s OK.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 1, 2022

False alarm Chiefs Kingdom, carry on.