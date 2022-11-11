NFL Writer Unleashes Bold 2022 Prediction for Chiefs WR

We have crossed the halfway point of the 2022 regular season with Week 10 marking the start of the proverbial back-nine.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s been a very successful and familiar start at 6-2, but that’s what this franchise and this fanbase expect. The end goal — another Super Bowl title — is far from finished, and trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney could fit into those plans in a big way.

At least, that’s what Andscape senior NFL writer Jason Reid voiced during an article with ESPN.

NFL Writer Has Bold Prediction for Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney

During a midseason compilation piece projecting the NFL’s second half, ESPN called on affiliates like Andscape and Reid to give their best and boldest predictions for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

It just so happened that his contribution featured the Chiefs’ newcomer at wide receiver.

“Kadarius Toney will lead the Chiefs in catches of 20-plus yards the rest of the way,” Reid proclaimed loudly in his headline.

The current leader in this stat after the first nine weeks is tight end Travis Kelce with 10. At WR, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are tied for second with six apiece, followed by Mecole Hardman with five.

“The new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver should emerge as quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ top deep threat,” explained Reid, “reminding everyone why the [New York] Giants selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He will provide the Chiefs with some of the explosive elements missing in their passing game since [Tyreek] Hill was traded to the [Miami] Dolphins.”

Anytime a player draws Hill comparisons that is music to the ears of Chiefs Kingdom. Some thought a combination of Hardman and rookie Skyy Moore could sort of take on that role in the offense, but replacing the unique superstar was a near-impossible feat.

Instead, the Kansas City offense has morphed into something new — a deep group of weapons that flaunts a bunch of different skill sets. The result has been equally hard to defend, and Toney adds even more talent with his dynamic ability as a route runner and ball carrier.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney's second catch of the day goes for 10 yards after a great move close to the LOS. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Sv6hWY6Sie — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

Reid concluded: “The Chiefs are currently tied with the Dolphins in passing plays that gain 20 or more yards (36), but Toney will take the big-play offense to another level. Mahomes will wind up being very pleased about this pre-deadline trade.”