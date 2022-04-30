Chiefs New LB Leo Chenal Details Mentality: ‘I’m Gonna Be Bringing the Juice’

What a draft it has been for general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This has been a strength of the franchise for the better part of a decade and it’s the main reason for the sustained success we’ve seen in KC. In 2022, the Chiefs look to have made out like bandits so far on paper.

Trent McDuffie, cornerback.

George Karlaftis, edge rusher.

Skyy Moore, wide receiver.

Bryan Cook, safety.

Leo Chenal, linebacker.

The final name on that list joined Chiefs Kingdom late on night two, but he still had plenty of energy to address the media just after his selection.

‘I’m Gonna Be One of the Most Violent Guys on the Field at All Times’

Leo Chanel: "I'm so excited to learn everything I can" | 2022 NFL Draft

During his first official video press conference with the franchise, Chenal detailed his greatest strengths and explained why his flaws won’t remain that way for long.

“People who watch my game know, I’m gonna be one of the most violent guys on the field at all times, being physical with every single play that I’m in,” the linebacker began. “Freshman year going into college I struggled with a lot of the things that you see as my strengths right now so I’m gonna just continue to grow and adapt and do whatever I can to be the best I can [be] for this defense.”

Leo Chanel: "I'm going to be one of the most violent guys on the field all the time." Leo added he can't wait to be part of the "run it back" and winning culture in KC. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2022

The Wisconsin Badger was certainly “violent” and “physical” in college, with 115 total tackles his junior year (18.5 for a loss) and eight sacks. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein described the 6-foot-3 hard-hitter as a “densely muscled” player that’s comparable to a “cinder block” between the tackles.

Chenal told reporters that he’s “excited to learn everything I can” and play strong-side linebacker or wherever Steve Spagnuolo needs him. In a prior interview with Leah Doherty, the Badger also spoke about how his background bred his play style.

“I’m gonna be bringing the juice every practice, every game. I’m gonna be violent, so I’m gonna set the tone with my physicality.” Congrats to the newest @Chiefs Leo Chenal! pic.twitter.com/cvnLOgkv7g — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 30, 2022

He voiced: “Coming from a big family, I was so competitive growing up with my brothers especially — flying on each other’s necks, punching each other, whatever it is… that drove me to be competitive, I wanted to be the best at everything. Football is the thing I love most in life besides faith and family obviously, it’s my passion in life… [his NFL team is] going to get someone that’s bringing everybody up around them. I’m gonna be bringing the juice every practice, every game, I’m gonna be violent so I’m gonna set the tone with my physicality every single game and I think that’s huge being able to bring the juice and being able to set the example as well.”

Chenal Was Simms LB#3 in the Class

Simms 2022 Draft DT & LB Rankings | CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms has become famous for his accurate pre-draft positional rankings and he had Chenal third for all linebackers in 2022 behind Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd.

“Why aren’t more people talking about this f****** guy?” Simms asked on his podcast, “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.”

Leo Chenal

How did he not get more hype before the draft? My kind of mofo here. Great acceleration, and sheds blockers very well. Natural instincts and ablity to change directions.

Either way, it’s everyone’s loss and the @Chiefs gain — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

“Dude’s physical in all areas,” he reasoned, “there’s no hesitation, natural taking on blockers, can stand them up, can disengage, find the football… he’s totally capable of being a three-down linebacker.”

Simms added that Chenal is the “most natural linebacker in the draft” and “up there as the most physically gifted.”

The respected analyst settled on a “more athletic Demario Davis” for his final NFL comparison. “People gotta start giving this damn guy some respect,” Simms stated, tweeting that his drop was “everyone’s loss and the Chiefs’ gain.”