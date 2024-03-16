Chiefs Star L’Jarius Sneed Reacts to Colts Trade Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are working to improve their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. After re-signing Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.57 million extension, however, L’Jarius Sneed‘s future remains unclear.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which is a one-year $19.8 million contract. However, Sneed is not expected to actually play on that deal. Kansas City is expected to either sign him to a long-term deal to lower that number or trade him for draft compensation.

On Saturday, March 16, AtoZ Sports’ Destin Adams appeared to break the news that Sneed was heading to the Indianapolis Colts. “I’m told the Colts are sending a 2024 3rd and an additional pick in 2025,” Adams posted.

However, ESPN’s Stephen Holder quickly shot that report down. “Once and for all: There is no trade in place between the Chiefs and Colts for L’Jarius Sneed,” Holder posted. “I was told this unequivocally from the highest levels of the Colts organization.”

Amid the conflicting reports, Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who played for the Chiefs between 2019 and 2022, wanted some answers. Lammons posted on X, “@jay__sneed 👀👀,” to which Sneed replied, “👀👀.”

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed Sneed’s situation. Veach called tagging and trading Sneed one of their “contingency plans.” However, the goal is to retain both him and Jones. “It’d be great to get Chris and LJ done,” Veach said.

“That’s our goal and intention, but we also know that it’s not 100% and might not even be 75%. It might be 50%. And so we’ll have a backup plan to that. A lot of this has to do with it’s like a musical chair game where if you’re not able to bring both those guys back.”

Chiefs Star L’Jarius Sneed Made It Clear He’s Looking to Get Paid

While Sneed has expressed his desire to stay with the Chiefs, Spotrac.com projects him earning a four-year, $65 million contract in free agency. At age 27, this is Sneed’s best chance to secure the bag.

Speaking to Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 15, the Louisiana Tech alum was asked what he’d like to tell Veach ahead of free agency. “Pay me,” Sneed said. “Pay me, pay me. That’s what I’ve got to say. Pay me.”

When it comes to cornerback, the Chiefs have a solid insurance plan in place if Sneed walks. And if he leaves for more money, Chiefs Kingdom would understand.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed’s Asking Price Is ‘Too High’



If Sneed is traded, Chiefs Kingdom would love to see Kansas City get a first-round pick in return. Despite him being one of the top corners in the league, numerous analysts believe a second-rounder is more realistic. However, according to SI’s Matt Verderame, it Sneed’s asking price that’s keeping a trade at bay.

“On the L’Jarius Sneed front, I’m told the main sticking point has been Sneed’s asking price,” Verderame posted on Saturday. “The Colts and Titans are two of the top teams trying to execute a trade, but Sneed’s price is too high, per source. For now, Sneed remains in KC on $19.8M tag.”

Speaking to reporters during a Big Brothers and Big Sisters Kansas City event on March 12, Sneed admitted life is “very stressful right now” amid free agency. When asked what he hopes to happen, “Hopefully I’m still here, hopefully we can go back and repeat.”