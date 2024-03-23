Patrick Mahomes’ Message to Ex-Chiefs $76 Million Star Before Titans Trade

After weeks of conflicting reports regarding a trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, a deal finally went through.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news late on Friday, March 22, that Kansas City was “finalizing a deal to send” Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. “Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop… Trade is pending physical for Sneed.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Sneed is signing a four-year, $76 million deal, with $55 million guaranteed.

For Chiefs Kingdom, it’s a heartbreaking development. Just hours before the trade was announced, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed how much he wanted to keep Sneed in Kansas City. While attending the 101 Awards, Mahomes admitted he didn’t “have any say” on whether Sneed stayed.

“[But] I think you’ll hear from everybody on our team that we want Sneed,” Mahomes told Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green. “The player he is, that person he is. He’s one of those guys that’s hungry every single day. He’s not going to be the most vocal guy, not always yelling and screaming. But the mindset he has and that determination in how he practices, you see it every day. He leads those guys.

“We want everybody to get their money. So, whatever happens, we’ll be excited for him. But hopefully, that’s with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid immediately reacted to Sneed’s trade. “Love you my dawg!!” Reid posted. “You deserve it all and more!! Lead them boyz and continue to be great. ❤️💛 @jay__sneed.”

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu saw Sneed’s contract details and simply wrote, “Sheeshhh.”

The Chiefs Cleared Approximately $20 Million After Trading Sneed to the Titans



As one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL, the Chiefs were expected to receive at least a second-round pick in a trade for the two-time Super Bowl champ. So, the draft compensation Kansas City received isn’t great.

However, Sneed was incredibly open about wanting to get paid this offseason. At age 27, and following a career season, it was his best opportunity to cash in.

The Chiefs’ fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft was never expected to play on the franchise tag, which was a one-year $19.8 million deal. However, the was hope, even after the Chiefs re-signed Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.57 million extension, that they’d find a way to keep Sneed on a long-term deal.

The Titans were “one of the first teams to call” about Sneed,” Schultz noted. “KC was willing to pay Sneed on the tag next season, unless a strong offer presented itself. Tennessee pushed very hard to get this done, believing that Sneed is one of the best defensive players in football. Both sides, in the end, felt comfortable finalizing a deal.”

With Sneed gone, Kansas City clears approximately $20 million in cap space. And they have plenty of holes to fill on the roster before the 2024 NFL season starts.

Fox Sports’ Pete Schrager posted, “Chiefs were in a financial bind. Obviously they loved Sneed. Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton, and Tre Smith all have contracts up soon. It’s a shame , but the business, and thus part of being a dynasty that drafts so many young, talented players in the later rounds.”

Fans & Analysts Strongly Reacted to the Draft Capital The Chiefs Received From the Titans

After seeing what Kansas City received in the Sneed trade, Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor posted, “Yikes.” KC Sports Network’s Matt Lane wrote, “Sneed netted a lesser return than Carlton Davis who was traded to the Lions earlier in FA. That’s a little shocking tbh.”

Arrowhead Live posted, “The compensation sucks, that was expected. The $20m in cap space does not suck. Hopefully the Titans are the worst team in the league next year and we have the 1st pick of the 3rd round in 2025, assuming we don’t use it to trade up next month. Keeping Sneed, on the tag or on an extension was never really an option. I am very happy Sneed is getting paid, he deserves it. That is all.”

Former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz countered, “No one else in the NFL wanted to trade more for him, but it’s not fair because you don’t think it isn’t? The trade market is the trade market. He clearly wasn’t that valuable to the other teams. And KC didn’t value him at that salary so they got the best they could for him.”