New Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Trolled By Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who played college football with new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and was also his QB during his two seasons in Arizona, took to social media after Brown signed with Kansas City on March 14 to troll him.

“You’re dead to us @Primetime_jet! Good luck, you’re dead to me,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray drew inspiration from former NFL running back Tiki Barber, who issued the same message to former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley when he jumped ship to join the division rival Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Murray then posted the popular photo of Wolverine laying in bed with a picture frame in his hand and changed the picture in the frame to Murray and Brown when they played together at Oklahoma. The picture was used to indicate that Murray will miss Brown.

Brown responded to Murray’s posts by using several “crying laughing” emojis and writing, “ima miss you little man,” followed by a “red heart” emoji.

Chiefs Addressed Need for Speed By Adding Marquise Brown

The Chiefs needed some speed on offense after the team cut ties with veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling on February 28. Adding Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million was not only a value signing but addressed the speed element Kansas City’s offense needed.

Brown, 26, was a first-round pick — 25th overall — of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds, Brown accumulated a total of 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Ravens.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, Baltimore traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Though Brown was the team’s No. 1 receiver during his two seasons with the Cardinals, injuries hampered his production. During his time in Arizona, Brown missed a total of eight games and registered 118 receptions, 1,283 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns while battling through different injuries.

Brown’s newest contract is essentially a prove-it deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. If he performs exceptionally during the 2024 season he can enter free agency again in 2025 and potentially get a multi-year contract, whether it be from the Chiefs or another team.

As a player who is capable of playing out wide and in the slot, Brown’s speed and ability to win consistently on intermediate and deep routes will provide a much-needed spark to Kansas City’s offense.

Twitter/X Reacts to Kyler Murray’s Post

Users on X reacted to Murray trolling Brown on social media.

“I wish these players truly meant it and sports went back to the 90s and before when the other team was a hated enemy,” one user wrote.

“This Tiki barber quote was taken so out of context it’s hilarious,” another user wrote. “This wouldn’t even be a story if snakequon wasn’t so sensitive. I truly don’t know what he expected from this fan base knowing how deep the eagle hatred runs.”

“Tiki Barber is quite literally being dunked on across the entire country. Tough scene,” another user wrote.