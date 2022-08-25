Chiefs Preseason Darling Leaves With Injury After Late Roster Push

As the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers in the third and final preseason outing, one roster longshot stole the show for KC.

“It’s Matt Bushman’s world and we’re all living in it,” tweeted KC Sports Network writer Kent Swanson at the height of the pandemonium. At that point in the game, the second-year NFL tight end prospect had already accumulated 73 yards and two touchdowns off three targets (all catches).

His biggest moment was a 54-yard reception from third-string QB Shane Buechele, in which he slipped behind coverage for a wide-open conversion. Unfortunately, Bushman’s night didn’t end as well as it began.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Bushman Picks up Untimely Injury

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor was the first to report on the tight end’s early departure, noting that he appeared to have “hurt his right arm.”

Matt Bushman appears to have hurt his right arm & he's heading to the locker room. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 26, 2022

Later, Taylor informed that it was a “right shoulder injury” that forced Bushman from the game. The television broadcast then showed a visual of the preseason darling heading into the locker room.

Needless to say, he was unable to return to action.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Hype, or Roster Push?

Before his injury, Bushman was gaining a ton of attention on social media. Head coach Andy Reid has kept four tight ends in years past and after Blake Bell was forced to have surgery on his hip, the fan sentiment has been that there could be an opening at TE4.

Makes you wonder about the final 53. https://t.co/BLhlOXjJlY — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 26, 2022

“Matt Bushman led [BYU] in receiving [three years] in a row,” relayed CBS producer Ben Fennell in February of 2021. “Then [an] Achilles injury in 2020. If he rode the wave with Zach Wilson this year, we’d be talking about a Top 50 TE. Outstanding radius/hands!”

Arrowhead Live film analyst Caleb James dug up that popular tweet in order to make his point. “Makes you wonder about the final 53,” he commented.

Another asked Taylor “how likely” Bushman is to make the active roster during a halftime Q&A. The response was much more open-ended than you might have thought a couple of weeks ago.

It's going to be super close. Chiefs likely won't carry 4 running backs & 4 tight ends. https://t.co/ewjHmCcAqh — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 26, 2022

“It’s going to be super close,” Taylor admitted. “Chiefs likely won’t carry 4 running backs [and] 4 tight ends.”

If Taylor is correct, that means this could be a three-headed roster battle between a running back like Ronald Jones II and another tight end like Jordan Franks — who was turning heads earlier this summer.

Matt Bushman and Jordan Franks both had their good days up at training camp, too. Sneaky deep, deep, deep room. It was even deeper prior to Blake Bell going down. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 26, 2022

“Matt Bushman and Jordan Franks both had their good days up at training camp, too,” voiced Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney. “Sneaky deep, deep, deep room. It was even deeper prior to Blake Bell going down.”

As always, the Chiefs will have some tough decisions to make before Tuesday’s deadline, and a promising talent like Bushman may have just played his way into a waiver claim — depending on his injury. After the game was over, Sweeney wrote that “it would be difficult to see Bushman making anything but the practice squad.”