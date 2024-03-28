Former Chiefs $25 Million Starter Predicted to Sign With Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ stellar defense is a huge reason the franchise won back-to-back Super Bowls. Retaining as many of those key players is crucial in making a legit run for a three-peat.

Re-signing Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.57 million extension was a top priority, but greatly limited what else the Chiefs could do. However, after trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans, they have an extra $19.8 million in cash to spend.

Bringing back defensive end Mike Danna was predicted to be the Chiefs’ “first call” following Sneed’s trade. But he remains a free agent. The 26-year-old is projected to earn a three-year, $24.75 million contract in free agency, per Pro Football Focus.

PFF analyst Brad Spielberger predicts Danna will head to the AFC South. He named the Atlanta Falcons as the “best fit” to sign the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. “Danna is the epitome of a solid, high-floor player who understands his role, controls his gap and makes plays when they come to him,” Spielberger wrote on Thursday, March 28.

“He’s not the burstiest player off the line, but he does well to drive opposing tackles back into the pocket. In an increased role in 2023, we saw him improve at detaching his hands from blockers to get after the quarterback.”

Danna recorded 6.5 sacks, 50 total tackles, and 3 passes defensed last season. He participated in 76.4% of the team’s defensive snaps and 15.2% on special teams.

NFL Insider Urged the Falcons to Sign a Veteran Edge Rusher Like Mike Danna



ESPN insider Bill Barnwell didn’t specifically name Danna, but he urged Atlanta to add a “veteran edge rusher.”

“While the Falcons have let (Calais) Campbell and (Bud) Dupree hit the open market, the team hasn’t imported a single defensive player this offseason,” Barnwell wrote on Thursday. “It has made significant investments on the offensive side of the ball in adding Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney to rebuild the passing game, but we haven’t seen (head coach Raheem) Morris & Co. add any talent to try to recalibrate things on the other side of the ball.”

While Atlanta “should have their pick of the defensive players on the board at No. 8… adding at least one veteran to the mix would make sense.”

Chiefs News: The Door Remains Open for Mike Danna to Return to Kansas City



A huge reason the Chiefs felt comfortable trading Sneed is because they have solid depth at cornerback. At defensive end, Kansas City currently has just one viable starter ready to go in Week 1.

AtoZ Sports’ Justin Churchill warned, “Danna is only getting better, and if the Chiefs don’t bring him back soon, it won’t take long for another team to realize they can get a great pass rusher who plays the run game well, too.”

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar wrote on March 27, “Danna and the Chiefs have shown interest in continuing their partnership,” so the door for a return remains open.

“By retaining Danna, the Chiefs would have two quality starters at defensive end, as he would play opposite George Karlaftis, who had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback hits last season. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a second-year player, would be the Chiefs’ third defensive end while Charles Omenhihu, a five-year veteran, recovers from a torn ACL in his right knee.”