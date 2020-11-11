One Analyst Wants to Rename Award After Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs’ full-time starting quarterback three years ago, Patrick Mahomes’ list of accolades has only grown, including winning the NFL MVP Award in 2018 and Super Bowl LIV MVP honors last season.

The 25-year-old superstar has had a dominant first half to the 2020 campaign as well, posting 2,687 passing yards, a 25:1 touchdown to interception ratio and a 115.9 passer rating through nine games. The latest MVP odds from Odds Shark (+220), Action Network (+200) and others have Mahomes surging into second place heading into the holidays, trailing only Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Now one prominent analyst, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, wants to rename the award after the Chiefs’ captain in an effort to curb the narrative that surrounds the MVP race each year.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mike Greenberg: ‘For The Next 15 Years, Patrick Mahomes Is The MVP’

According to the longtime radio host and current co-host of ESPN’s Get Up morning show, there is often too much pressure on MVP voters to select a new winner most years in an effort to spread the proverbial wealth.

“What has happened in all of sports, is that MVP has become sort of a narrative award. It’s the reason Michael Jordan didn’t win it practically every year during his career,” Greenberg said on Tuesday. “It’s the reason LeBron James should probably have two or three more regular season MVPs. There’s a narrative here. We want to give it to other people. And the narrative this year, at least in part, is it’s Russell Wilson’s turn He’s never even gotten a vote.”

“I’m all good with that, but here’s the reality: for the next 15 years, Patrick Mahomes is the MVP,” Greenberg continued. “He’s the best player in the league and he’s the most valuable. So my suggestion is let’s rename the award “The Patrick Mahomes Award” and just present it to the next most valuable guy. I think it actually makes sense. It’ll alleviate a lot of these problems and that way you don’t have to give him the MVP every single year and continue to pursue the narrative which has been what this award has been.”

The Patrick Mahomes Award. Like most geniuses, I won’t be fully appreciated until long after my time. pic.twitter.com/me6EaZloIy — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 10, 2020

Obviously, the NFL has much bigger issues to attend to, so this isn’t one the league would seriously entertain until well after Mahomes’ playing days are behind him. Though on his current career trajectory, the All-Pro passer could eventually make a strong case as one of the game’s all-time greats.

Thankfully for Kansas City, Mahomes is currently locked up through the 2031 season after signing his record-setting 10-year, $503 million contract extension on July 6.

Mahomes Shares Update on Chiefs’ White House Plans

With the country still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presidential election process, all has been quiet on the front of Kansas City’s potential visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. During his Week 9 postgame press conference on November 8, Mahomes was again asked about the possibility.

“I haven’t heard when the White House thing is going to happen,” Mahomes told reporters. “We were kind of going through that with this last offseason with COVID situation and hopefully we can get another championship and have another opportunity to do that as well.”

Prior to Sunday, the Chiefs quarterback most recently called the invitation to the White House “an incredible opportunity” in a March 5 Yahoo Sports feature story, but noted that he would discuss the matter with his teammates to “really make the right decision that represents us, represents Kansas City and the Chiefs in the right way.”

If the Chiefs ultimately pass on a visit to the nation’s capital in 2020, it would mark the third consecutive year that the NFL’s champion has declined to appear alongside the president at the White House.

ALSO READ: