Former NFL Coach of the Year Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

This summer, many around the NFL community predicted a down season for the Kansas City Chiefs. That theory didn’t last too long and as it stands, the AFC conference still runs through Arrowhead Stadium.

More and more people are hopping back on the Chiefs train once again, with Super Bowl predictions and MVP honors for quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. Some never lost faith, however, like former NFL coach of the year Mike Smith.

Smith coached the Atlanta Falcons for seven years, winning the Associated Press’ highest honor for an HC in 2008. He last served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator in 2018.

Ex-NFL Coach Mike Smith Touts Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda and the “BallFather” podcast, Smith talked up Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“They’re definitely the best team in the AFC and I believe they might be the best team in the NFL,” he told Sportskeeda. “I picked them to win the Super Bowl last week. So I do want everybody to remember that I picked the Chiefs to win this Super Bowl.”

It wasn’t just a championship prediction from Smith, but a nod to two individuals that the ex-HC appears to respect and admire — Mahomes and Andy Reid.

“When you’ve got a quarterback that I think is going to be the odds-on favorite again for the MVP… [and] you put in Andy Reid and his offensive game planning, [they’re] without a doubt some of the most creative, toughest to defend in the history of the NFL. And [Reid] makes it fun, the things he does on third down, the things he does in the red zone, he comes up with some kind of play that you haven’t scouted, that’s for darn sure,” Smith voiced. “He always comes up with something, an unscripted play. And nine times out of 10, it’s successful.”

Smith added that Coach Reid is “going to be a Hall of Famer, there’s no doubt about it.” Continuing: “For what he’s done in Philadelphia and what he’s done in Kansas City. It’s amazing. And he’s got a great, brilliant, offensive mind. And the guys love to play for him. He gives the guys input, allows them to have input, and it’s really working.”

As for Mahomes, Smith concluded that the Chiefs are “hard to game plan for and when you got that athletic quarterback that’s having another MVP season, they’re gonna be tough to beat.”

Chiefs ‘Chink in the Armor’ According to Mike Smith

Smith did reveal one potential weak spot to Sportskeeda that he’s noticed while watching the Chiefs.

“It’s not consistent on defense,” the NFL coach stated. “It’s not as consistent as it needs to be. And if there’s a chink in the armor, it’s the consistency on defense.”

“They’ve gotten really good play up front with Chris Jones and Carlos Dunlap, you know, rushing the passer. But they’re middle of the pack [otherwise],” he reasoned. “They’re [ranked] 16-15 in all the statistics that you really look at on defense. So they’ve been up and down.”

When you have Mahomes, the concern is never usually with the offense but the KC defense is still a bit underrated. It’s very young, so Smith is right to have consistency concerns, but the talent is there.

Nick Bolton is turning into one of the league’s most sturdy NFL linebackers and the game wrecker, Jones, is playing some of his best football in 2022. The rookie-heavy Chiefs secondary has also improved as the weeks have gone by.

Trent McDuffie has looked as advertised despite the missed time, and both Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams have been pleasant surprises that are way ahead of schedule. Safety Bryan Cook has been learning as well and could turn into a future starter on the back end.

Factor in veteran playmakers like L’Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr., Justin Reid, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders and you have a very formidable group with another grizzled leader in Steve Spagnuolo at the helm.