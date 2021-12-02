Motivated Broncos Won’t ‘Dwell on Past’ as Chiefs Look to Extend Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs must remain vigilant this weekend as they return from a one-week hiatus riding high off a four-game win streak.

Head coach Andy Reid’s teams are typically very efficient during games that follow a bye, with a 26-6 overall record (including postseason) according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News. With the Chiefs, Big Red is 10-4 and with Patrick Mahomes, he’s 7-1.

Andy Reid after the bye week 26-6 Overall *

19-3 Regular Season

7-3 Postseason

16-2 with #Eagles *

10-4 with #Chiefs *

7-1 with Mahomes * *Includes postseason — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 29, 2021

Going one step further, Kansas City has won their past 11 head-to-head matchups with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos. With plenty of motivation on the opposing side of the football, the Chiefs must not overlook the enemy in Week 13 — because this game means everything to the Broncos.

Broncos Stars Determined to Snap Streak

Different Denver team leaders were questioned on their recent failures against the Chiefs and you could tell how much this outing means to them. Superstar safety Justin Simmons has never beaten KC in his career, describing the losses as “disappointing.”

The way to describe the Broncos’ form against the Chiefs in their 11-game losing streak to them? Says Justin Simmons, “I guess the right word would be ‘disappointing.’” pic.twitter.com/UDdlldwQ20 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 1, 2021

“From a team standpoint, I guess the right word would be disappointing. Obviously, I haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here and that’s really the emphasis… knowing the teams that I’ve had when we’ve played here, it’s disappointing,” Simmons stated.

He continued in the presser: “I think the message to the group here is we got something special that we can do on Sunday to make happen… the most important thing is to find a way to work as a collective unit to leave that stadium with a win and that’s really all I care about.”

#Broncos @jsimms1119 says Chiefs are “beatable.” But they have to play better than have in recent years #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/duVDOqiTrM — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 1, 2021

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has not been in Denver as long but he commented on the recent history between the two franchises as well.

Here’s Teddy Bridgewater’s answer to my question asking if the 11 straight losses to the @chiefs is a conversation amongst players in the ⁦@Broncos⁩ locker room.

⁦@KOAColorado⁩ #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/fgZoXEUE31 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) December 1, 2021

“Some things you just don’t talk about, you look for what’s ahead of us, you can’t dwell on the past. It’s another opportunity, I’m pretty sure they’re not sitting there saying we’re 11-0 [or] 10-0 against Justin Simmons, 6-0 against Chubb, they see it as another divisional game and we see it the same way,” Bridgewater noted.

The Broncos know they have their work cut out for them against a red-hot Chiefs team and rookie first-rounder Patrick Surtain II even joked that the Denver secondary will be putting their “track shoes on” to keep up with speedsters like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

Reid & Mahomes Preach Focus





When asked about his win streak versus Denver, Coach Reid appeared oblivious to it — or at least that’s the message he wanted to send reporters during his December 1 press conference.

The Chiefs HC responded: “I’m not even sure what you’re talking about. We can’t think about all that, we’re in this whole thing, where we’re just trying to get good enough to go play these guys. So, that’s where we’re at.”

Mahomes preached the same mentality, noting that he and his teammates try not to pay attention to that stuff.

“Other than when you play this week and people talk about it, we’re not really paying

attention to it. We understand it’s a whole brand-new football team on both sides of the ball, it’s a division opponent, it’s always a big game against the Broncos and we know it’s going to be a great challenge for us. They’ve won a couple [of] games against us too, so we know it’s a big rivalry and we need to go out there and play our best football,” the KC signal-caller replied.

Mahomes referred to the Week 13 matchup as a “great challenge” for the Chiefs.